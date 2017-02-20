Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes From Your Favorite Presidents

President's Day is more than a day where you don't have to go to school. President's Day is more than a day when you don't have mail. President's Day is more than online sales. Though all of those things are good, President's Day is a day when you get to celebrate the men (and women who stood beside them) who have shaped our country. From George Washington to Donald Trump, most presidents have done their best to keep us safe, lead the country in the direction they think is right, and served in a position that put them at risk.

So whether you are celebrating President's Day by enjoying the free National Parks or by using your right to assemble and protesting the current administration, here are some of the best quotes from former Presidents that will give you hope in the office and our country:

"So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself - nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory." - Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-1945

"There is nothing wrong in America that can't be fixed with what is right in America." - Bill Clinton, 1993-2001

"It is now our generation's task to carry on what those pioneers began. For our journey is not complete until our wives, our mothers and daughters can earn a living equal to their efforts. Our journey is not complete until our gay brothers and sisters are treated like anyone else under the law - for if we are truly created equal, then surely the love we commit to one another must be equal as well." - Barack Obama, 2009-2016

"The world has never had a good definition of the word liberty, and the American people, just now, are much in want of one. We all declare for liberty; but in using the same word we do not all mean the same thing. With some the word liberty may mean for each man to do as he pleases with himself, and the product of his labor; while with others, the same word may mean for some men to do as they please with other men, and the product of other men's labor. Here are two, not only different, but incompatible things, called by the same name -- liberty. And it follows that each of the things is, by the respective parties, called by two different and incompatible names -- liberty and tyranny." - Abraham Lincoln, 1861-1865

"America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds, lift us above our interests and teach us what it means to be citizens." - George W. Bush, 2001-2009

"Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all." - George Washington, 1789-1797

"I would rather belong to a poor nation that was free than to a rich nation that had ceased to be in love with liberty." - Woodrow Wilson, 1913-1921

"If national pride is ever justifiable or excusable it is when it springs, not from power or riches, grandeur or glory, but from conviction of national innocence, information, and benevolence." - John Adams, 1797-1801