Pinecone – Xiaomi’s own chipset to be released this month

Xiaomi was very recently reported to be working on their own mobile chipset which is now confirmed. Xiaomi itself dropped a post on Weibo, confirming that “Pinecone”, Xiaomi’s mobile chipset has been complete and will be announced officially on 28th of February in Beijing.

No other significant piece of information was revealed in that post. Though we do know from earlier rumors that Mi 5C will be featuring this new chipset. Geekbench results of the mobile show that the mobile has an octa-core CPU and the firmware is Android Nougat. (7.1.1 version)

But we also received a leaked result of a prototype which clearly showed that Mi 5c, codenamed ‘Meri’, runs on Android 6. Xiaomi did not work hard enough to keep these plans a secret. Laoyao, a Chinese semiconductor expert reported that Xiaomi stablished Pinecone Electronics back in 2014 in association with Leadcore.

Keeping in mind that this is first major chipset by Pinecone, we summarize that it took Xiaomi over two years and probably millions of dollars just to get their own chipset. In the big picture, this expenditure will save Xiaomi millions of dollars and bring more revenue if they decide to sell Pinecone to Pinecone Electronics, so Xiaomi will reap all the benefits.

Xiaomi’s getting comfortable with their own chipset production will allow them to rise to the ranks of Samsung, Apple and Huawei. That is, if they succeed in creating excellent chipsets. We will surely know soon enough.