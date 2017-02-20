BaytSigner – A perfect replacement of Safari-based Cydia Impactor

Saurik’s Cydia Impactor is a very useful utility and most of the Apple products user take advantage of the app. One restriction that kills the experience is that Cydia Impactor cannot be opened on an iPhone or iPad, it must be accessed via a computer. (PC or mac)

The problem was solved for jailbroken iPhone owners by one of the most highlighted jailbreak-apps developer. Apparently, BaytSigner is programmed for a stunningly identical experience compared to Cydia Impactor. BaytSigner furthermore makes things better for users by lifting off the restriction in Cydia Impactor.

BaytSigner’s Safari-based application now doesnot necessarily need a computer to run. BaytSigner was initially a challenge made to the developers. The developers came up with the app and now BaytSigner has its eyes set to become the undisputed alternative to Cydia Impactor.

Though at the moment, BaytSigner only installs Yalu102 iOS jailbreak application only. The application is specifically a godsend for those who look to renew the jailbreak on their device after the 7-day certificate has expired. Instead of waiting to get in front of a computer and then redownloading yalu102 application, users will be able to do that by the mobile itself.

The application can be found at cloud.baytapps.net/jbyalu/go, sign in using an Apple ID and password. The developers specifically mention that the Apple ID and password is used to send to the Apple servers, the application does not utilize the given information in any way. Though we would still suggest that any user looking to use this application creates a spare Apple ID to protect their privacy.