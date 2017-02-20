 
 

BaytSigner – A Perfect Replacement Of Safari-based Cydia Impactor

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 8:35am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

BaytSigner – A perfect replacement of Safari-based Cydia Impactor
 

Saurik’s Cydia Impactor is a very useful utility and most of the Apple products user take advantage of the app. One restriction that kills the experience is that Cydia Impactor cannot be opened on an iPhone or iPad, it must be accessed via a computer. (PC or mac)

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The problem was solved for jailbroken iPhone owners by one of the most highlighted jailbreak-apps developer. Apparently, BaytSigner is programmed for a stunningly identical experience compared to Cydia Impactor. BaytSigner furthermore makes things better for users by lifting off the restriction in Cydia Impactor.

BaytSigner’s Safari-based application now doesnot necessarily need a computer to run. BaytSigner was initially a challenge made to the developers. The developers came up with the app and now BaytSigner has its eyes set to become the undisputed alternative to Cydia Impactor.

Though at the moment, BaytSigner only installs Yalu102 iOS jailbreak application only. The application is specifically a godsend for those who look to renew the jailbreak on their device after the 7-day certificate has expired. Instead of waiting to get in front of a computer and then redownloading yalu102 application, users will be able to do that by the mobile itself.

The application can be found at cloud.baytapps.net/jbyalu/go, sign in using an Apple ID and password. The developers specifically mention that the Apple ID and password is used to send to the Apple servers, the application does not utilize the given information in any way. Though we would still suggest that any user looking to use this application creates a spare Apple ID to protect their privacy.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

8 hours ago

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

22 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

22 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

23 hours ago, 10:03am CST

Daniel Craig Becomes Second Longest-Serving James Bond

Daniel Craig Becomes Second Longest-Serving James Bond

32 minutes ago

Oppo teases a smartphone with 5x zoom in its MWC 2017 invite

Oppo teases a smartphone with 5x zoom in its MWC 2017 invite

35 minutes ago

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017

36 minutes ago

Harman shareholders approve acquisition offer by Samsung

Harman shareholders approve acquisition offer by Samsung

41 minutes ago

Pinecone – Xiaomi’s own chipset to be released this month

Pinecone – Xiaomi’s own chipset to be released this month

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

1 hour ago

Never Take Your Smartphone on an International Trip Again

Never Take Your Smartphone on an International Trip Again

1 hour ago

NES Classic Stock Updates on Amazon

NES Classic Stock Updates on Amazon

1 hour ago

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

New Medical Breakthrough Could Soon Delete Your Bad Memories for Good

1 hour ago

Celebrate President&#039;s Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

Celebrate President's Day 2017 - Quotes from Your Favorite Presidents

1 hour ago

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

US Wild Bee Decline Threatens Crop Production

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017: Big Savings on Consumer Electronics and More

Presidents' Day Sale 2017: The Best Online Sales and Deals

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Cover Model is Kate Upton

NES Classic In Stock Updates: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop

NES Classic In Stock Information: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, ToysRUs and GameStop




Apple

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

Apple Picks Up Israeli start-up RealFace

8 hours ago

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

Apple in a technology-partnership with Broadcom for customized wireless charging

22 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Add wireless charging to your iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

22 hours ago, 10:45am CST

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

Secrets of iPhone 8 display revealed

23 hours ago, 10:03am CST

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Daniel Craig Becomes Second Longest-Serving James Bond

Daniel Craig Becomes Second Longest-Serving James Bond

32 minutes ago

Oppo teases a smartphone with 5x zoom in its MWC 2017 invite

Oppo teases a smartphone with 5x zoom in its MWC 2017 invite

35 minutes ago

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017

36 minutes ago

Harman shareholders approve acquisition offer by Samsung

Harman shareholders approve acquisition offer by Samsung

41 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook