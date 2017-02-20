Oppo teases a smartphone with 5x zoom in its MWC 2017 invite

Oppo today sent an MWC invite to all the major media firms which had a graphical “5X” in the middle with a line saying, “So close you can feel it.” Along the graphical 5X symbol were the words, “Go 5x Further”.

All these details point to the fact that one of the smartphone that Oppo is to announce at MWC 2017 will feature a camera with 5x zoom. Not a lot of details were in the invite but the graphical symbol gives us an idea that the 5x optical zoom is an advanced technology on which Oppo has been working on.

A mobile camera with 5x optical zoom could very easily beat the likes of Nokia and Samsung in terms of pixel resolution and clarity of images. Sky Li, VP of Oppo and President of Oppo India, told the press that the optical zoom is an achievement which took an entire year of intense R&D.

The technology was achievable due to Oppo’s world-renowned expertise on smartphone imaging technologies. Sky Li also told the media that Oppo looks to release the 5x Optical Zoom technology to raise the standards of current smartphone camera technology and lead the companies through a gateway of new possibilities.

In terms of sales figures, Oppo stands as the top smartphone company in China, second largest in India and 4th largest smartphone manufacturers in the world.