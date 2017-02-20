 
 

Daniel Craig Becomes Second Longest-Serving James Bond

Daniel Craig Becomes Second Longest-Serving James Bond
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It is official, Daniel Craig has become the second longest-serving James Bond. He has played the role for 4,147 days, or 11.5 years, whichever sounds better to you. Craig officially took over the role of the world's most famous and attractive secret agent on October 14, 2005. Since then, he has been the star of four Bond films, the face of merchandising, many figurines have been made in his likeness, and he's broken a lot of hearts.

However, he has quite some time left in the role if he wants to beat Roger Moore's record. Previously, Craig has said that he is finished with the series because he is "too old," so he might not hold out another two-and-a-half years to reach Moore's 5,118-day tenure. There are already many rumors about who the next Bond could be, though nothing has been confirmed.

Producers want Craig to return for the next film, even though he has said he doesn't want to. There was some controversy last year when Idris Elba was rumored to be the next Bond, but those claims were denied.

In fact, Craig said that he would rather "slash my wrists" over playing Bond again.

Craig overtook Pierce Brosnan, who now slips to third. The original Bond, Sean Connery is actually in fourth place. Connery's count does not include the unofficial film Never Say Never from 1983.

While there may be some controversy over timing, the official measure starts when the actor is announced as the next 007 and ends when his successor is officially announced.

In total, the James Bond Franchise has been running for 55 years.

Per NME, here is the official Bond ranking:\

  1. Roger Moore - 5,118 days
  2. Daniel Craig - 4,147 days
  3. Pierce Brosnan - 4,146 days
  4. Sean Connery - 3,049 days
  5. Timothy Dalton - 2,863 days
  6. George Lazenby - 875 days

comments powered by Disqus


