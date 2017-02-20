It is still one of the biggest apps out there, but its recent hardware release has been somewhat quiet. While we ran stories about the Snapchat Spectacles launch in the late summer and early fall, some people don't know what they are. Today, Snapchat Spectacles went live for order, and Twitter was filled with the same question: "What are Snapchat Spectacles?"

Snapchat Spectacles are sunglasses that allow you to capture your adventures from a first-person point of view while you are walking, biking, driving, running, whatever you do. Some people have called it the "GoPro of eyewear."

But still, before you drop $129 on the glasses, there are some things you probably want to know:

What are Snapchat Spectacles?

Snapchat Spectacles are sunglasses that record video snippets that are automatically saved to your Snapchat Memories, where all of the content will be for you to decide if you want to use it. The Spectacles mimic how people actually see, using a 115-degree lens. The effect is cool and the movement in the video isn't as jump as it would be with your hands.

It also makes it a lot safer to use Snapchat while you are doing things that require two hands.

How do Snapchat Spectacles work?

The Verge has a great rundown on why people would prefer Snapchat Spectacles to more conventional ways of taking videos.

According to The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, and Snapchat, Snapchat Spectacles will be easy to use.

In order to record a snap, you have to tap a button on the left-hand corner of the glasses (very easy to see in pictures) and it will record for 10-seconds. You can tap twice for 20 seconds or three times for 30 seconds. Both inward and outward facing lights allow people to know you are snapping.

In order to get them to connect to the app, you have to have an Android or iOS device. You can transfer snaps over WiFi with both, or you can use Bluetooth with an iPhone. If you don't have your phone near you, the glasses will store them until you can get to your phone. However, you won't be able to see them without another device.

How do Snaps Look Through Snapchat Spectacles?

When you record, you'll see that there is a circular format that shows footage how the person recording it would have seen it. Of course, they will be cropped a bit and you can definitely tell the difference in image quality.

What is the Battery Life of Snapchat Spectacles?

According to some YouTubers who have used them, the battery life lasts about a day. You can double tap to see how much energy you have left. However, they do come with a charging case that will charge them up to four times and a charging cable.

How much do Snapchat Spectacles cost?

The glasses cost $129.99. They come in one size fits all and come in the colors black, teal, and coral.

When are Snapchat Spectacles be available?

While there is a "limited number" available still, just like there was when some social media influencers got them, they are available now for order, per USA Today.

It is important to note that almost all, if not all, of the "Snapbots," the vending machines used to sell the limited edition Spectacles, have been closed down.