LEGO Batman Takes Over the Box Office on Presidents Day Weekend
Credit: Warner Bros.
It was the second weekend for the LEGO Batman on the box office and it was also the 2017's Presidents' Day weekend so the movie was not a disappointment. It might have been the only movie that actually did well on the box office.

The LEGO spin-off is based on Will Arnett’s character that featured in the original LEGO movie and gained a lot of fan support before LEGO actually made the movie on the character.

The movie not only topped the box office this week. Despite dropping 35.4% and raising its domestic cume to $98.7 million after ten days in release. The film is expected to reach up to $43 million for the four-day weekend, pushing it over $100 million by end of day Monday.

The movie also did well in the international territory with $72 million after bringing in an estimated $21.5 million from 62 markets. This weekend elevated its worldwide total to over $170 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

LEGO Batman also managed another feat over the weekend and that was holding off all competition on the box office including, Universal's The Great Wall. Fellow new releases, Fist Fight and Fox's A Cure for Wellness.

While it may not have been all LEGO Batman charm but the movies did not sit well with the movie going audience at all. Universal and Legendary's The Great Wall featuring Matt Damon grossed an estimated $18.1 million over the three-day weekend. The audience gave the movie a "B" CinemaScore. 

Warner Bros' and New Line's comedy Fist Fight, earned an estimated $12 million from 3,185 theater and is expected to finish just over $13 million for the four-day weekend.

A Cure for Wellness completely fizzled on the box office while Fifty Shades Darker dropped 55% in its second weekend bringing in $20.9 million.

