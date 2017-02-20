Lindsay Lohan Asks Disney to Let Her Play Ariel in Live Action Little Mermaid

Lindsay Lohan seems ready to work in front of the camera once more and she has also got a project in mind. In her latest Instagram post, she made her wish to play Ariel in the live action remake of the Disney 1989 classic “Little Mermaid”. In a picture, she posted a recent picture of herself alongside a picture of Ariel from animated movie.

Alongside the picture she wrote the caption on Sunday, “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid [if] @Disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack.” She added; "Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula, simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios." Graham is Lohan’s trainer of course. She later shortened her caption to just read, #thelittlemermaid. Disney is yet to make any comments about Lindsay’s request.

Lindsay celebrated her 30th birthday recently and she is not exactly the age for playing Ariel. Chloe Grace Moretz, who was signed on to play the role at first had to step out and the role remains without a lead actress to play it.

So if she gets enough support behind her, she might become a favorite and Disney might even consider her. Disney gave Lohan her first shot to fame in The Parent Trap in which she played twins. As she grew up, Lohan’s behavior became erratic and she had not appeared in any movies lately.

The Little Mermaid has only been assigned to Lin Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken to write the score for the Little Mermaid which will feature songs from the animated movie as well as some new material. Lin is also appearing in the sequel to Disney classic Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns alongside Emily Blunt.