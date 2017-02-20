 
 

Cosmic Rays Can Crash Your Computer Or Mobile Devices

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 10:09am CST | by , Updated: Feb 20 2017, 10:18am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices
Artistic view of a cosmic rays shower. Credit: ASPERA/Novapix/L.Bret
 

Alien particles from outer space are wreaking low-grade havoc on your smartphones, computers and other personal electronic devices

When computers crash or IPhones freeze up, manufacturers usually get the blame. But over the past few years, researchers have started to look at other possibilities and have found that another type of problem is affecting our devices and causing operational failures. 

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Not many people know that but subatomic particles from outer space are wreaking low-grade havoc on their smartphones, computers and other personal electronic devices.

“This is a really big problem, but it is mostly invisible to the public, said Bharat Bhuva, professor of electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University, in a presentation on February 17. “When you have a single bit flip, it could have any number of causes. It could be a software bug or a hardware flaw, for example. The only way you can determine that it is a single-event upset is by eliminating all the other possible causes.”

Every second, hundreds of thousands of cosmic ray particles from space hit the atmosphere of the Earth, some of which can cause serious computer glitches or errors. Though, these events are not common but cannot be ruled out altogether. 

The glitches generated by cosmic rays are understandably worrying computer manufacturers as they can affect the reliability of their products. 

“The semiconductor manufacturers are very concerned about this problem because it is getting more serious as the size of the transistors in computer chips shrink and the power and capacity of our digital systems increase,” said Bhuva. “In addition, microelectronic circuits are everywhere and our society is becoming increasingly dependent on them.”

Since it is difficult to know when and where these cosmic particles will strike, their prevalence cannot be determined easily. But researchers have found that as the transistors in many of our devises have gotten smaller they have become smaller targets for cosmic rays so the rate at which they are struck has decreased. 

Bhuva says. “This is a major problem for industry and engineers, but it isn’t something that members of the general public need to worry much about.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

38 minutes ago

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

58 minutes ago

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

1 hour ago

Fifth Crop Harvested Aboard the International Space Station

Fifth Crop Harvested Aboard the International Space Station

1 hour ago

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

12 minutes ago

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

54 minutes ago

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

54 minutes ago

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

1 hour ago

What are Snapchat Spectacles And Why You Should Buy Them?

What are Snapchat Spectacles And Why You Should Buy Them?

1 hour ago

Lindsay Lohan Asks Disney to Let Her Play Ariel in Live Action Little Mermaid

Lindsay Lohan Asks Disney to Let Her Play Ariel in Live Action Little Mermaid

1 hour ago

LEGO Batman Takes Over the Box Office on Presidents Day Weekend

LEGO Batman Takes Over the Box Office on Presidents Day Weekend

1 hour ago

Six UFOs Fly Past the ISS

Six UFOs Fly Past the ISS

1 hour ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

1 hour ago

Vin Diesel Steps in on It Ain’t Me Remix with Kygo and Selena Gomez

1 hour ago

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

Gluten-free Diet Increases the Risk of Toxic Metal Exposure According to Study

1 hour ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017




Latest Science News

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

38 minutes ago

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

58 minutes ago

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

1 hour ago

Fifth Crop Harvested Aboard the International Space Station

Fifth Crop Harvested Aboard the International Space Station

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

Why Do People Procrastinate - And Can We Change?

12 minutes ago

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

Scientists Invent Technique to Carry Protein Instructions into a Cell

38 minutes ago

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

54 minutes ago

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

54 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook