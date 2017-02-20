Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Eugenie Bouchard, the tennis star, has reserved her anger for the press which has made a big deal about her SI bikini photo shoot. After posing without any bra, she spoke of how this liberating act allowed her to get cozy and comfortable with the camera’s lens. As for those negative people who question the motives behind her activities other than tennis, she has this to say: “Back Off!”

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

She says that such vituperative hatred is a classic case of an inferiority complex among some people who cannot see others thrive and live their lives in accordance with their own principles.

She said that she practices hard for her tennis shots and so there is nothing wrong with having shots taken of her from the other side of the camera’s lens.

She has by now learnt how to deal with the caustic hate of the jealous side of her audience. According to Stuff.co.nz, Eugenie says that if you have it, why not flaunt it. It makes no sense in setting unnecessary limits on your activities since such a strategy does not help in the long run.

She recently made it to the top news items for going on a date with a 20 year old student after she lost a bet. It was a bold move but then Eugenie likes making bold statements and engaging in everyday acts of living out loud.

She does not believe in existing in the shadows and remaining within her own shell. The world was made to be explored and enjoyed. The photo shoot for Sports Illustrated was racy yet it brought her out of her comfort zone.

Eugenie has said that it was an exhausting endeavor since she had to keep changing her bathing suits at least seven times in a row. Yet it was worth it in the end. Life is meant to be lived and by merely existing, you destroy the very function of this beautiful life we are handed just once.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Edition was released last week. See the top 10 Swimsuit 2017 photos.