 
 

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back At Critics Of Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 10:29am CST | by , Updated: Feb 20 2017, 10:38am CST, in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos
Sports Illustrated
  • Eugenie Bouchard talks about Dates and SI Bikini Photos

Gallery

3 images
Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos
Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos
Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos
 

The tennis star, Eugenie Bouchard recently talked about going on dates after losing bets and SI bikini body photos that are sizzling at first blush.

Eugenie Bouchard, the tennis star, has reserved her anger for the press which has made a big deal about her SI bikini photo shoot. After posing without any bra, she spoke of how this liberating act allowed her to get cozy and comfortable with the camera’s lens. As for those negative people who question the motives behind her activities other than tennis, she has this to say: “Back Off!”

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

She says that such vituperative hatred is a classic case of an inferiority complex among some people who cannot see others thrive and live their lives in accordance with their own principles.

She said that she practices hard for her tennis shots and so there is nothing wrong with having shots taken of her from the other side of the camera’s lens.

She has by now learnt how to deal with the caustic hate of the jealous side of her audience. According to Stuff.co.nz, Eugenie says that if you have it, why not flaunt it. It makes no sense in setting unnecessary limits on your activities since such a strategy does not help in the long run. 

She recently made it to the top news items for going on a date with a 20 year old student after she lost a bet. It was a bold move but then Eugenie likes making bold statements and engaging in everyday acts of living out loud.

She does not believe in existing in the shadows and remaining within her own shell. The world was made to be explored and enjoyed. The photo shoot for Sports Illustrated was racy yet it brought her out of her comfort zone.

Eugenie has said that it was an exhausting endeavor since she had to keep changing her bathing suits at least seven times in a row. Yet it was worth it in the end. Life is meant to be lived and by merely existing, you destroy the very function of this beautiful life we are handed just once. 

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Edition was released last week. See the top 10 Swimsuit 2017 photos.

Gallery

3 images
Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos
Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos
Eugenie Bouchard Hits Back at Critics of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Photos

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Vin Diesel Steps in on It Ain’t Me Remix with Kygo and Selena Gomez

54 minutes ago

Adele&#039;s Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

Adele's Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

1 hour ago

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

2 days ago, 12:09pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 days ago, 10:46am CST

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

9 minutes ago

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

13 minutes ago

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

21 minutes ago

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

26 minutes ago

What are Snapchat Spectacles And Why You Should Buy Them?

What are Snapchat Spectacles And Why You Should Buy Them?

29 minutes ago

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices

Cosmic Rays can Crash your Computer or Mobile Devices

30 minutes ago

Lindsay Lohan Asks Disney to Let Her Play Ariel in Live Action Little Mermaid

Lindsay Lohan Asks Disney to Let Her Play Ariel in Live Action Little Mermaid

31 minutes ago

Fifth Crop Harvested Aboard the International Space Station

Fifth Crop Harvested Aboard the International Space Station

37 minutes ago

LEGO Batman Takes Over the Box Office on Presidents Day Weekend

LEGO Batman Takes Over the Box Office on Presidents Day Weekend

42 minutes ago

Six UFOs Fly Past the ISS

Six UFOs Fly Past the ISS

46 minutes ago

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

48 minutes ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Presidents&#039; Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Presidents' Day Sale 2017 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Others

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents&#039; Day 2017

Finding a NES Classic on Presidents' Day 2017




Latest Celebrity News

Vin Diesel Steps in on It Ain’t Me Remix with Kygo and Selena Gomez

54 minutes ago

Adele&#039;s Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

Adele's Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

1 hour ago

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

Hottest Photos of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Party

2 days ago, 12:09pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 days ago, 10:46am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories




Latest News

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

Spectacles by Snapchat available to buy online in USA

9 minutes ago

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

Giving Up Smartphone may Trigger PTSD Symptoms in Youngsters

13 minutes ago

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

See the Reasons Why Alexis Ren has Double the Followers of Super Model Kate Upton on Instagram

21 minutes ago

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

These Six Foods Can Make You Thinner and Younger

26 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook