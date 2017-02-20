2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Spied First Time

The famous DB9 is being replaced by the upcoming 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante in a few months. The DB11 which is currently on sale in markets is available in the coupe form only.

The people who love to have a gist of fresh air can get excited for the fact that a convertible version is coming in town. The convertible version of DB11 which is being called Volante is coming to dealerships in the spring 2018.

The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante prototype was shown a few months earlier. However recently the car was spied being tested in cold harsh weather in the northern parts of Sweden.

The spied pictures give us a clear cut view of the car and you can locate the kind of minor changes that have happened in the body other than roof as well.

Aston Martin has introduced a soft-roof top for this car, according to MotorAuthority. This a great option to be introduced as it will take less space when it will be folded as compared to retractable hard-top.

This made sure that the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante has a slim and sleek body shape maintained too. The soft tops are also supposed to lighter which means that they help in greater acceleration as well.

There can be a few structural changes in the car but the overall shape of 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante is pretty much same as that of the original DB11.

The car has been constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber. Along with that it has been given a simple interior making it a beautiful car.

It will have a twin turbocharged 5.2 liter V-12 engine which will have the ability to produce 600bhp.