2018 BMW i3 Spied Testing First Time
Credit: AutoCar
  • Here’s the first look into 2018 BMW i3
 

The vehicle was spied testing on a track

The updated version of BMW i3 is going to come in markets soon. The electrified hatch by BMW was launched with high hopes in the year 2014 but it failed to impress people on a large scale.

The vehicle had the ability to deliver only 81 miles per full charged battery which was not at all up to the mark for clients. Many other rival EVs of that time has better figures of mileage than this mere 81 miles figure, according to AutoCar.

The company then increased the range of i3 by 114 miles in the year 2017. It all happened with the inclusion of a new battery. However again it was compared to the Chevy Bolt EV of the same size. Bolt outrun i3’s sales due to a number of reasons.

The main reason was Bolt’s range of 238 miles and lower price. Along with that Tesla Model 3 is offering a range of more than 200miles as well which is due to arrive in market in the end of year 2017 or in start or 2018 which again gives a tough competition to i3. Thus i3 has a lot to compete with when it comes to market.

The update that was spied being tested has subtle body changes as well. The car has been given new headlights and new bumper for both front & rear. They have been redesigned for fog lights. We are not sure of the mechanical details or any changes that have been made in the car.

The current model has the ability to produce 170 miles but the new one is supposed to offer at least 200 miles. This would mean changing battery or powering it up. The reveal date of BMW i3 will be announced soon.

