2019 BMW 3 Series Spotted Testing in Snow

There is a good news for BMW Series 3 fans. The upcoming 3 Series car was spied testing on a snowy path. BMW will unveil the 2019 BMW 3 series in the coming year. It is regarded as one of the most important cars of the whole BMW series.

It will be the Seventh generation car of the series and is currently built under the code of G20. The company claims that it will be officially sold in the year 2019 in all the major markets all around the world.

The car is currently being tested and the engineers in Northern Europe are making sure that the G20 gets into the state of perfection before it is launched.

The prototype of the said model was recently spotted being tested in snow. It looks like the car was tested in the extreme weather conditions, according to BMWBlog.

We have gotten our hands on a total of three spy shots. The headlights of the car have been changed. They look slimmed as compared to the F20 generation of the current era.

The headlights are narrower while the kidney grilles which are iconic in BMW seem to have gotten bigger in size. They look pretty much similar to that of the G30 5 Series. This eventually means that the BMW 3 series will take a few designs from the other models of BMW too.

The G20 3 Series car will be built on CLAR platform. The platform is excellent to provide tranquility, stability, flexibility and to lower down the weight of overall car. Thus increasing its overall efficiency. The CLAR platform is successfully being used in a number of other vehicles.

According to the recent news it will rival the upcoming Audi and Mercedes Benz AMG models too.