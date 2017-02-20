Cadillac XT3 SUV Spotted Testing on Road

A few days earlier the under development Cadillac XT3 SUV was being caught while being tested. This time we are coming with more spy shots of the SUV.

Don't Miss: The Funniest Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

Last time the SUV was heavily camouflaged and this time was not any different. The vehicle was seen wearing some extreme heavy camo. This ensures the fact that the company is trying the best in order to minimize the leakage of even a tiny spec about this SUV before its official reveal.

Due to the heavy camo, it was almost impossible to make sure of all the tiny details of the body of the vehicle. However we spotted a few interesting things about the vehicle that will give an insight about this upcoming Cadillac XT3 SUV.

One can see the familiar and pretty extensively used Cadillac grille that can be spotted. Along with that you can make up the new and edge LED lights as well.

The shots of the rear of SUV show that there are rear lights that are being camouflaged but we are not sure if these will be present in the final model or not, according to AutoBlog.

The C-pillar have been given lights up from the usual spots as well. However we can see that there can be a space of an actually tail light at this place too. So we might get to see one in the final version or a next prototype if caught testing.

It is certain that Cadillac XT3 SUV will be a competitor to the German vehicles. In order to compete well with them, it will be given four cylinder turbocharged engines for sure. Or we can see something bigger than this one too which can be confirmed due to the presence of intercooler in front.