 
 

Mercedes-Benz To Let 20 Customers Drive Its Urban ETruck For A Year

Mercedes-Benz to Let 20 Customers Drive its Urban eTruck for a Year
Credit: Daimler AG
  • Mercedes-Benz to offer opportunity to 20 customers of driving the E truck free for a whole year!
 

The Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck is all set to go on sale in a limited number.

Remember the eTruck by Mercedes=Benz which was just a concept a few months earlier. Well it’s no more a concept now as the company has successfully managed to produce its production model.

The best thing is that the company is all set to launch the Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck on a small production level. In order to make it more famous among the clients, the company is offering 20 lucky customers to enjoy driving the Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck, totally free for one whole year!

The Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck is world’s first ever heavy duty truck made by any company. This is the reason that it is really important for Mercedes and for the EV market both. The truck is supposed to be manufactured in small batched.

This is being done so that with every new batch, the truck is being updated and the necessary tweaks are made from any problems learnt from the earlier batch.

The company is planning to offer full scale production by the year 2020. Before that they will be running these test runs which is being called as beta testing, according to AutoBlog

The truck was first launched in the year 2016 at the International Commercial Vehicle Show. According to Stefan Buchner at the Mercedes-Benz trucks, the company is in talks with 20 potential customers and will offer them a trail of 12 months.

In these 12 months, the company will inspect and monitor the truck’s functioning through testing department of Mercedes Benz. The truck will have a range of 120 miles and will be able to carry a load of 12.8 tons. Later on the company is planning to manufacture 150 more trucks. 

