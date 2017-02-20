 
 

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing With AMG V8

Posted: Feb 20 2017, 9:08pm CST

 

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing with AMG V8
Credit: AutoCar
  • Here’s the exclusive look into 2018 Aston Martin Vantage
 

The car was spotted being tested with AMG V8

The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage is again being spotted while it was being tested for winter weather. This time it had lesser of camouflage which made us look into the car’s dimension with a lot of ease.

The less camo revealed that this car has taken a lot of influence from the DB11. Its features are pretty much identical to that of its big brother. It has a shorter tail which is a telltale sign of the fact that it is a Vantage from the family.

One can see bucket seat and rear roll cage in the car but we know that it is only there for the development purpose. You won’t be seeing any of these two in the final model. 

It looks like the new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will have more length that that of the current era model. It will surely offer more cabin space due to increased length as well.

The 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will have a Mercedes AMG 4.0 liter twin turbo charged V8 engine which is supposed to be a might powerful one have the ability to produce 400bhp of power. It has the ability to produce a power of 450bhp in Vantage S, according to AutoCar.

There is a new Vantage version due to come in line as well. It will be a V12 version of the next generation car. It is supposed to use a 5.2 liter twin turbocharged V12 engine which is currently being used in DB11 V12.

It is being speculated that 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will have a manual gearbox and will come with dual clutch automatic option too. The car will be officially revealed in a few months by the company. Till then we will keep on bringing new reports about it. 

