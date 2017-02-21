 
 

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs Via New WhatsApp Status Now

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 12:37am CST

 

Share Photos, Videos, GIFs via new WhatsApp Status Now
Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has updated to "Status" feature that allows users to share images and videos with their contacts on WhatsApp in a secure way.

WhatsApp's Status feature lets users share photos, GIFs or videos overlaid with drawings, emojis and a caption that will be visible to selected friends for 24 hours, before disappearing.

"As a utility, we're focused on building features that will be used around the world by our 1.2 billion users," a WhatsApp spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports.

According to a WhatsApp blog, status updates are now end-to-end encrypted.

"This new and improved status feature will let you keep your friends who use WhatsApp easily updated in a fun and simple way," the blog said.

WhatsApp has been rolling out updates and features to make the app more secure for its users. The social networking app recently rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.

WhatsApp was recently surrounded by controversy when a Guardian report alleged that the WhatsApp messages can be read or intercepted.

However, WhatsApp claimed that the messages and calls on its platform are end-to-end encrypted by default.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

comments powered by Disqus


