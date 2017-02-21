Guy Grades Apology Letter of Ex, Creating Viral Hit

An apology letter by a student's ex-girlfriend has gone viral after the student from Stetson University in Florida, the US, broke the 'convention' by grading the letter and posted it on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Nick Lutz received a long apology letter from his ex-girlfriend where she tried to explain herself. But Lutz began marking the letter with red wherever he noticed mistakes of any kind.

On the first page of the letter, Lutz wrote in red: "Too long of an introduction. Lots of repetition."

When his ex wrote that she had never cheated on him, Lutz drew a red question mark and wrote: "Strong statement. No supporting Details to support your hypothesis."

Lutz, gave her 61 out of a 100 -- a grade of D-. The tweet garnered more than 107,000 retweets and over 313,000 likes.

"When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back," Nick Lutz tweeted with a photograph of the letter.