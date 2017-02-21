Nintendo Switch Account IDs are up for grabs

If you plan to buy a Nintendo Switch game console when they launch you might want to go ahead and register your Nintendo Account User ID. You can have a Nintendo Account but not have the Nintendo Account User ID (it's new afterall) and that means there is a rush to claim one as people want to get the best one.

If you are tired of being BigDaddy234343, this might be your chance to be BigDaddy123. There are several Nintendo account types that you can make already including a normal Nintendo Account that lets you gain access to most Nintendo services. This account type requires an email and password.

You can choose a nickname or how you want to get referred to by Nintendo services, typically your first name. You can also choose a Nintendo Network ID for interacting with the Wii U and 3DS eShop and Miiverse. Users are now being prompted to create that fourth account type, the Nintendo Account User ID.

Right now it's not exactly clear what the account will be used for, but with the launch of the Switch console soon the account would presumably have to do with that console. That is a lot of account types and even if you don't really know why you need it, grab one now before all the good ones are gone.