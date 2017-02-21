Barclays Analyst Predicts new iPad Pro models

An analyst at Barclays has made some predictions about new iPads coming in March. According to the analyst, Apple will unveil a new iPad Pro 10.5-inch tablet at the end of March. Along with that tablet is tipped to be a new iPad Pro 2 12.9-inch, iPad Pro 2 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 2 9.7-inch tablet. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to ship in May.

Along with new iPad models, the analyst also says that at the March event will be unveiled an iPhone SE that moves up to 64GB of storage from the current 16GB version. A new red color is also tipped to come to the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. There could also be a new band for the Apple Watch unveiled.

The new iPad Pro 2 tablets are expected to ship in May. The new tablets could get a bump in storage to 128GB. Take all of this with a grain of salt for now, obviously there are no official confirmations of the rumor coming from Apple. A red color for the iPhone and iPad would be welcome as would more storage.

There is no indication of what hardware the rumored iPad Pro 2 might pack or what prices the devices might cost. The rumor also doesn't mention the iPhone 8.