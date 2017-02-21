 
 

Samsung C-Lab Plans To Show Off VR And AR Projects At MWC 2017

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 7:10am CST

 

Samsung will be on hand to exhibit four of the projects that its Creative Lab or C-Lab has been cooking up at MWC. The project will include a wide range of projects that showcase experiences via VR and AR platforms. The projects will be on display with a startup platform called 4 Years From Now.

C-Lab was created back in 2012 as a place to incubate ideas. One of the projects is called Relumino, which is a visual aid application that works with Gear VR for near blind and visually impaired users. The tech aims to allow them to read books and watch TV with more clarity than before. The app can also remap blind sport be displacing images and uses an Amlser grid chart to correct distorted images caused by metamorphopsia.

Another project is monitorless, a remote controlled VR/AR project solution that allows consumers to use smartphones and PCs without needing a monitor. The project uses special glasses that look like regular sunglasses and are used to view content. The glasses work with smartphones or PCs and support AR and VR.

VuildUs is a home interior and furnishing solution that uses VR compatible devices to allow the user to scan their home and then see it in VR to place furniture where they want. With the tech you wouldn't need to measure space before you buy furnishings.

The last project is traVRer, a 360-degree video platform for realistic travel before and after a real trip somewhere. It lets you virtually visit landmarks and other locations in the place you want to visit.

"We continue to support new ideas and creativity, especially when these traits could lead to new experiences for consumers," said Lee Jae Il, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Creativity & Innovation Center. "These latest examples of C-Lab projects are a reminder that we have some talented entrepreneurial people who are unafraid to break new ground. We’re looking forward to further exploring novel applications for VR and 360-degree video because there are endless possibilities in this area."

