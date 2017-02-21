Hatchimals and Beyond: Your First Look at the Toys Your Kids Will Want from Spin Master

Spin Master is the company behind some of the toys that probably haunt your nightmares - they are the ones that your kids won't stop playing with, the ones you had to fight other moms and dads to get, and the ones that you had to camp outside of your local Toys R Us or Target to get. Some of the toys you know them for include Hatchimals, the Star Wars BB, PAW Patrol Toys, and Zoomer Chimp.

Don't Miss: The NES Classic In Stock at these Stores

Now, the leading global children's entertainment company has revealed what it has in store for families at the North American International Toy Fair. They have continued their tradition of creating toys and games that are interactive, fun, educational, and exciting. This year, they've worked with advanced robotics, STEM products, and more.

"Spin Master continues to push the boundaries of innovation, creativity and fun in new and unexpected ways," said Ben Gadbois, Global President and COO, Spin Master Ltd. "This year, we are launching our most advanced robot with the Meccano M.A.X. Robot, we're ready to surprise the world with the next evolution of Hatchimals and an amazing new version of the classic baby doll with Luvabella. We are committed to making the world more fun and these are just a few shining examples from Spin Master's 2017 line."

They've detailed it all in their extensive 2017 Portfolio, which we will break down here:

Robotics and Modern Classics

Luvebella - Ages 3+ $99.99

Spin Master has taken some of your favorite classic toys and changed them completely. Kids will love Luvebella, a toy that brings that classic tender care of baby doll into the more modernized toy world.

Luvabella interacts with your child, much like a real baby would do. She is expressive and happy - and she's just as taken with your child as he or she will be with her.

Meccano M.A.X. Robot - Ages 10+ $149.99

For children who like to tinker and toy, Spin Master has acquired STEM-based compact Meccano and they are bringing building sets and more to children so that they can learn and grow. Their newest robot is the Meccano M.A.X. Robot. It is the most advanced you can find anywhere, using AI learning and customizable programming. Your kid will have a personal assistant of sorts and you can customize it to do whatever it is that you want.

Meccano MeccaSpider - Ages 10+ $99.99

Building the MeccaSpider will be fun enough, but then you get to actually put it to work. Controlled with an app and venom to keep enemies away. The spider has built-in games and a personality that everyone will love.

The Rube Goldberg The Speeding Car Challenge - Ages 8+ $9.99

Rube Goldberg is known for creating strange and out-there STEM inventions and challenges. The Rube Goldberg The Speed Car Challenge allows kids to discover and learn about air pressure and gravity while using those principals to launch the car at different speeds.

Rube Goldberg The Fly Trap Challenge - Ages 8+ $9.99

This one uses STEM principles of simple machines and gravity to trigger a fly trap.

Rube Goldberg The Acrobat Challenge - Ages 8+ $14.99

Push together basketball, a monkey, and a tightrope to launch an acrobat using springs and the principles of gravity.

Rube Goldberg The Castle Escape Challenge - Ages 8+ $19.99

Using the principles of springs and momentum, make a great escape using a drawbridge, a cannon, and a dragon.

Air Hogs

Air Hogs products have been popular for quite some time, but the technology that Spin Master has created has taken them to the next level.

Air Hogs DR1 Micro Race Drone - Ages 8+ $39.99

This is an indoor racing drone that will fly at high speeds. It is built so that kids can learn how to handle a drone.

Air Hogs DR1 FPV Race Drone - Ages 10+ $99.99

This is called "the most authentic" experience with a drone. Your child can put himself in the cockpit and live stream video of the race through the first person view.

Air Hogs FPV Race Car - Ages 8+ $99.99

If you are looking for something that goes extremely fast, the Air Hogs FPV Race Car records on a wide lens and goes faster than most standard cars. There is precision steering that makes it really easy for anyone to drive but also adds an interesting twist to the car.

Air Hogs Robo Trax - Ages 8+ $74.99

A tank that can drive over almost any terrain, this is a self-balancing robot that can go over 100 ft away from the operator, making it a great choice for rocky hills or parks with deep slopes. It can even shoot "missiles."

Air Hogs Drift Drone - Ages 8+ $39.99

This combines two things that children love: a land speeder and a drone. You can easily switch between the two styles to get the most out of this toy.

Hatchimals and Beyond

Since Hatchimals launched in October 2016, the world has never been the same. There have been millions of happy kids who woke up to their Hatchimals eggs. Now "Hatchifans" have been clamoring for more - and in 2017, they will get better, faster, more high-tech Hatchimals.

Hatchimals Colleggtibles - Ages 5+ $59.99

Hatchimals Colleggtibles take over from where the traditional Hatchimal left off. This version is smaller and more child-friendly because they are able to control the hatching process. Children have to rub the egg over their hearts in order to start the cracking process. Once it changes from purple to pink, one of over 70 new Hatchimals will be there - complete with a set of gorgeous glittery wings.

You might see a new version of older Hatchimals or you'll see one of the new types. Once hatched, your child will be able to grow the Hatchimal as they play with it.

Since they are smaller, they also cost less, which means more people can afford them.

You won't find out until Hatchimals Day on October 6, 2017 - this is when all of the newest members of the family will be revealed.

Collectibles

Collectibles and trading cards have always been part of the toy trend. Usually, they will go away for a few years and then they come back with a vengeance, bringing with it the care, storing, and displaying of large collections. Some people will keep those collections for the rest of their lives.

Spin Master has decided to be ahead of the curve for the next set of collectibles and create sports-themed collectibles that boys and girls will love. These mini bikes will do tricks and are perfect for trading to get the best line-up.

Tech Deck SLS Pro Park - Ages 6+ $14.99

Build an authentic SLS Pro Park where you can then do stunts.

Tech Deck Skate Anywhere Street Course - Ages 6+ $9.99 per set

There are three different sets that make up this course and children will be able to build an obstacle course of sorts that they can edit and rearrange however they want.

Tech Deck Transforming Container - Ages 6+ $24.99

This one has over 80 different park combinations that range from rails to quarter pipes and beyond. It is a must have for kids who love to play but also like to be a little creative. On the platform itself, there are six different obstacles that can be arranged.

Unleashing Creativity

Spin Master has embraced the "Maker Movement," which allows children to find accessible ways to express themselves and stay creative.

Etch A Sketch - Ages 3+ $19.99

Spin Master has brought Etch A Sketch into their family and will bring new innovations and excitement to the classic toy. They have added a color screen and a more ergonomic design.

This new version will use LCD technology and a new look to make it even easier to create masterpieces.

What won't change? The shake to erase feature, which has always been a favorite.

Etch A Sketch Junior Joystick - Ages 3+ $12.99

This Joystick allows you to easily draw straight lines, loops, and circles with more freedom than ever before on the Etch A Sketch.

Doctor Dreadful - Ages 5+ $24.99

This beloved toy encourages children to play with their food. It is the ultimate creepy lab toy that allows them to make surprisingly good snacks like spider eye sockets or zombie skins. There are over 40 different gross candies to choose from, making it a gift that will last a long time.

Kinetic Sand Magic Molding Tower - Ages 3+ $19.99

Kids will be able to create customized princess, knights, or other royalty by putting Kinetic Sand into the castle and using the mold. You can also make some of the most beloved characters that belong in a castle, like a unicorn or a dragon. The best part? As always, no mess.

Cool Maker Sew N' Style Machine - Ages 4+ $19.99

Bring out the little fashion designer inside your children with this easy to use string feature and pom-pom maker. It is a great way to let children dress up their own clothing.

Games

Spin Master has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to games that keep everyone in the family together, having fun, and learning something about themselves. Here is a look at some of their newest games:

Wobbly Worm™ - Ages 3+ $19.99

This is a game for preschool aged children who have to throw rings onto Wobbly - who of course moves. You are able to make this more or less challenging quite easily.

Hedbanz™ - Ages 7+ $15.99

This is a quick questioning game where you have to decide which of 66 cartoons you have on your head.

Soggy Doggy™ - Ages 4+ $19.99

This is a doggy game that might just satisfy your children's desire for a dog. Players are able to race around the board and wash the Soggy Doggy, but remember that wet dogs like to shake dry. If he shakes, the player will get a few droplets and have to go back to the starting position.

PAW Patrol and Rusty Rivets

PAW Patrol is one of the most beloved shows for preschoolers, which means there will be plenty of new toys featuring those characters. The same can be said of Rusty Rivets, where you will see many toys featuring Rusty, Ruby, and Botasaur.

PAW Patrol Sea Patroller - Ages 3+ $59.99

Kids will be able to take the PAW Patrol from sea to land in this transformer that has lights, sounds, working parts, and storage. There is also an exclusive Ryder figurines and his ATV.

PAW Patrol Life Sized Lookout Tower - Ages 3+ $99.99

This huge toy has a working elevator, a storage unit, lights, sounds, a working periscope, a spiral slide, and a rotating base. It is one of the coolest toys around for younger children.

Rusty Rivets Botasaur - Ages 3+ $29.99

This toy has 19 reconfigurable parts that make it easy for kids to create a Botasaur of their own. It has lights, sounds, and a lot of fun design capabilities.

Rusty Rivets Rivets Lab Playset - Ages 3+ $39.99

This is the transforming headquarters that fans will know and love, complete with an elevator, a workshop, and a vehicle lift. This toy also comes with an exclusive Rusty figure.

Preschool Playtime

For younger children, it is best to help them develop through play, as they don't understand the connections they are making so they feel more natural.

Chuckle Ball - Ages 18m+ $19.99

For younger children, this self-rolling and self-bouncing ball that makes a lot of silly noises will be a hit. Children will follow it all over and you don't have to worry about them getting hurt or the ball breaking something.

Teletubbies Dancing Po - 18m+ $39.99

Po dances, plays music, and talks to your child whenever you press her hand. She will have different things to say depending on what position you have her in - so start testing.

Licensed Products

Masha and The Bear Snap N Fashion Deluxe Pack - Ages 3+ $19.99

Kids will be able to take their Masha doll to the next level with different snap-on outfits that are complete with accessories. The deluxe edition will get you a 6" Masha doll.

The Powerpuff Girls Ultimate Story Maker Playset - Ages 5+ $39.99

This is a way for your child to be as creative as they want to be - lead Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup through the mall and create a story.

Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary Pirate Ship Playset - Ages 4+ $49.99

Straight out of the beloved movie series, this playset allows children to help Captain Jack Sparrow take on Salazar and his ghostly crew in the Devil's Triangle. Kids will be able to set sail by using Silent Mary's cannons and a little planning.