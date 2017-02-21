 
 

UK Scientists Will Soon Could Conduct Medical Experiments In Space

Posted: Feb 21 2017, 8:01am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

This is an artist's rendition of a Spaceport that could be operational all around the UK by 2020. Photo Credit: SWNS.com
 

U.K is planning to build spaceports for future satellites’ launches

New UK laws will allow the building of spaceports for future missions into space. The missions will help scientists develop new medicines. This would happen for the first time in U.K that satellites will launch from UK spaceports. The missions will involve several experiments and researches.

Now UK government is inviting different industries and private businesses to bring their proposals for satellite launches. At the end of this year, U.K government will launch a new bill for spaceports and will also make safety rules accordingly. U.K government also invited private and commercial space businesses to bid for space launch funding in U.K.

New space industry in U.K is essential, because it will enhance country’s economy. The project will bring jobs to thousands of people and will generate high revenues.

According to Phys.org, the spaceports will also enhance tourism, hospitality, engineering, and construction industries. The project will be completed by 2020 if everything goes well.

Space satellites improve our lifestyle through broadband services, and weather predictions and they also help in diagnosing diseases in remote and rural areas.

Now UK scientists will be able to reach space to do research and create new antibiotics and vaccines. The launches will also involve experiments on certain diseases and ageing.

Future economy of U.K will enhance through space sector and it has already employed thousands of workers in the industry. The meteorologists could not imagine satellites predicting the weather, but now it’s possible. Now 90 percent data of weather forecasts is collected from satellites.

Different applications like GPS, broadband and telecommunications also depend on satellites, said Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad. U.K government, space industry, and private sectors are really enthusiastic about new spaceports in the country. The government wants U.K to get ahead in space sciences through satellite launches.

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

