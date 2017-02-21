Taron Egerton Spotted On The Set Of Lionsgate's Robin Hood: Origins

Taron Egerton is currently one of the uprising stars in movies. With his groundbreaking role in Kingsmen: The Secret Service, the young British actor moved ahead to sign on more roles in various big banner movies. Among them is Lionsgate project Robin Hood: Origins.

Playing the role of Robin Hood in the movie, Taron was recently spotted on the set of the production of the movie as the character in Dubrovnik, Croatia with co-star Eve Hewson.

The filming in Dubrovnik is expected to last until March 6, with over 1,000 extras assembled for the shoot, which recreate The Crusades. Among the set of photos that surfaced from the shoot by The Dubrovnik Times, the photo of Taron 's Robin Hood is kissing Eve's Maid Marian is especially getting a lot of attention.

Taron is dressed in what looks to be a Templar robe in white with a huge red cross across the chest. In some pictures, Taron is wearing a black jacket while in others which we can expect to be the scenes’ shots, he is wearing a white cape.

Eve is also wearing a white gown with a grey robe over it between scenes. Both actors are also seen discussing something with the directors and behind the camera crew.

Taron also talked about the character and the movie. He said that; “It’s a real re-imagining; it’s not really very recognizable as Robin Hood.

Robin Hood has a reputation for being quite clean and wholesome, aside from Alan Rickman’s amazing performance in the Kevin Costner version, but it’s tights and thigh-slapping and merry men.

This is really kind of dark and gritty and very funny too, but it’s a real revisionist version of the story. There’s no singing and riding through the glen in this; it’s a real war movie.

Quite an anti-establishment war movie, I would say… It’s dark. And Robin’s not perfect in it, either, which is what I like about it. He’s not a classic hero, he makes mistakes.”