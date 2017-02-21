Angelina Jolie Eats Tarantulas and Scorpions

Yalda Hakim from BBC has been covering Angelina Jolie’s trip to Cambodia to promote her new movie First They Killed My Father which is based on the war and genocide in the country. Angelina is currently visiting the country with her six children.

She opened up in the interview about what she felt about her divorce from Brad Pitt. She said that she hoped that her family came out of the tough time together stronger and better.

On a lighter side, Angelina and her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne showed Yalda what they had been eating in Cambodia during their frequent trips to the country while shooting for the movie.

Angelina prepared a tarantula for cooking, showing that you had to de-fang it before cooking it. She said that the bugs had always been a part of the diet. She said that it is the truth of survival in the war.

"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

When the people were starved during the war in Cambodia, they survived eating stuff like this. Yalda asked Angelina when was the first time she had bugs to eat. Angelina said that she started with crickets the first time she visited the country. It starts with crickets and beer and then you move on to tarantulas.

She then let Vivienne put the scorpions in the pan for cooking and they turned and stirred the bugs around. Afterwards, Angelina and her kids are also seen digging in to the bugs which goes to show that this was not the first time they were doing this. Angelina even called its flavor good and Yalda also tried some.

While some people might be grossed out and some might even call her adventurous, it sure is something new and amazing to watch.