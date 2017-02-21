 
 

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020

SpaceX Delays Red Dragon Mars Landing Till 2020
Red Dragon, the SpaceX mission to mars delays till 2020

New schedule appeared for SpaceX’s robotic mission to mars in 2018. According to a new schedule, the mission will occur in 2020 with a delay of two years. The mission named Red Dragon will lunch in 2020 after complete perorations, said the Space X president Gwynne Shotwell.

The mission was supposed to happen in 2018, but it needs more preparation in terms of resources and focus on falcon heavy program that caused the delay.

A modified Dragon V2 capsule will be used by Space X for this mission.  Space X will also launch a rocket to mars in every 26 months when mars will be aligned with the earth. Space X will also launch its manned mission in 2024 or 2026.

The red dragon will prove an exciting mission, because Space x have more experiments for the crew for their future missions to mars. NASA will also spend $30 million to help Space X in Red Dragon mission.

The capsule will supply one tone to the mars without any parachute. The capsule will have 6.2 miles of landing accuracy than the parachute. The landing sites will include mid latitude and polar sites with ice surface. 

The mission will be cost effective and will help NASA in getting Mars samples to study its surface. NASA will use MAV, mars ascent vehicle and ERV, earth return vehicle to bring the samples to earth.

Red dragon mission will have falcon heavy rocket because it can carry heavy payloads to mars.

SpaceX will take NASA astronauts to space by 2018. NASA has awarded the contracts to private companies, including Space X and Boeing. The mission is also delayed because both companies’ launch system needs to be certified. So due to pressure and several other preparations, the launch is delayed and will occur in 2020.

