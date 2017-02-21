2018 Range Rover Spied

Recently the 2018 Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid was spotted testing. It is going to be officially revealed by the company in year 2018.

The current model that is the 2017 one was launched with a number of updates but they were not any major updates. It was a fourth generation vehicle of the category. The latest pictures are of the petrol hybrid model that will be presented in the year 2018.

The car which was spied testing had new front bumper and grille. It is said that both of these will actually be housing the charging port of the car. The front end and rear end lights of the car have been given a new design as well.

There are warning stickers present on the front and rear end of the car which are proof of the fact that this car is an electrified model. The experts are of the opinion that it will have a hybrid unit which will have the power of 295bhp.

The engine will be four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine. Along with this a lithium ion battery will be used to power the car electrically. It will be placed under the boot floor.

It is expected that the electrified range of the model will be 20-30 miles, according to AutoCar. It will be a competitor for BMW X5 xDrive 40e. The power output will be less in this car but it might be able to beat the BMW’s 0-62mph time of 6.5 seconds.

The SUV will have a low CO2 emissions. This will be possible due to the new system which will be used in Jaguar F-Pace, XJ and XF as well. We will get back to your when we will have more details about the 2018 Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid on hand.