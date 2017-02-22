NES Classic in Stock on February 27 at Amazon in Spain, Germany and France

NES Classic hunters figured out a while ago that they can buy an European NES Classic Mini at Amazon in Spain for 59.99 Euro ($63.20). Adding fees, the overall cost is about $70, according to shoppers. The only minor issue is that the USB power plug needs to be replaced with a US version to use a European NES Classic console.

In the unlikely case you have no spare USB Power plug, these things sell for a couple of Dollars on Amazon.com.

$70 is far below the NES reseller prices that currently sit at above $119 on Amazon.com. Going the international route to buy a NES Classic makes sense, amidst the still terrible availability in the United States.

We reported last week that Amazon in Germany has offered the NES Classic for pre-order with an early March shipping date. Now there is good news for NES Classic fans in Spain, Germany, France and of course in the United States. All three Amazon stores in the aforementioned countries offers the NES Classic now with a shipping date of February 27.

That all three stores have the same delivery date means that there is a boat load of NES Classic arriving at Amazon warehouses from Nintendo. Americans are advised to buy only at Amazon Spain, as the price fo the NES Classic in France and Germany is 10 Euro higher.

NES fans in the UK are out of luck. The Amazon UK store has the Nintendo NES Classic not in stock for February 27 shipment. There is though no known reason, why UK NES fans could not buy a NES in Spain as well. UK customers also just have to replace the USB power plug with a British version, available on Amazon UK for £4.99.

Update at 2:20am ET:

That was unexpectedly quick. All three Amazon stores have sold out of their February 27 NES inventory. I have successfully ordered a NES Classic Mini at the German Amazon store. We will do a NES giveaway as soon as it arrives at our office.

List of European Amazon Stores offering the NES Classic

Amazon Spain

Amazon Germany

Amazon France

The strong inventory at the three European Amazon stores could mean the precursor to a major NES Classic shipment from Nintendo to the United States in early March. There are rumors about NES Classic sale at TRU stores in early March. Nintendo is launching the Nintendo Switch on March 3. We assume the NES Classic restocking will be after the Switch launches.

In the past days, Amazon Prime members have had some luck scoring the NES Classic through Amazon Prime Now. Find the latest updates on the NES Classic availability on Amazon Prime Now. The cool thing about getting a NES on Amazon Prime Now is the free 2-hour delivery.

If you have ordered a NES Classic at Amazon Spain in the past, please post in the comments below the exact overall amount you paid.

Nintendo has sold through 1.5 million Nintendo NES Classic consoles since the launch in November of last year. Nintendo announced the number in the earning calls on February 1, 2017. The company plans to increase production. 1.5 million is just way too low and just shows how badly Nintendo predicted the demand.

Nintendo says that the procurement of parts is holding the ramp up of the NES Classic production back.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games.

We are tracking NES Classic stock for several stores that have received new NES Classic inventory in the past weeks. The list of stores that are getting supplied by Nintendo is rather short. Besides Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs only the Nintendo flagship store in New York had the NES in stock.

Find the NES Classic in stock updates for other stores in our Nintendo NES Classic Shopping Tracker. We track the NES Classic availability at Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch. Refer to our Nintendo Switch in stock track for pre-order and launch day.