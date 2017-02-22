 
 

Jimmy Kimmel Says He Will Do Anything To Keep Matt Damon Off The Oscars 2017 Stage

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 9:01am CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

Jimmy Kimmel prepared to do everything and anything to keep his arch rival Matt Damon off the stage while hosting the Oscars

It’s a feud that came into being after a simple timing issue and it has developed into a full-blown enmity. Although many do believe that it is only pretend but Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have portrayed contempt towards one another and even made low blows towards each other on various platforms.

Matt Damon has in turn hijacked Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live while gagging and binding him, they have attended couple therapy and tried to reconcile, Matt waits to get on the show every night and every night he is snubbed by Jimmy and although it seems made up, it is a feud that the producers of the show and the fans of both the celebrities have come to love.

Last year while hosting the Emmy awards, Jimmy seemed dazed after he lost the Best TV Host to John Oliver and he wanted to move on with the show.

That is when Damon came out on stage and mocked Jimmy’s loss and even made a pun about his mom involving apples. Jimmy was left feeling embarrassed and speechless especially after he found out that he wasn’t invited to the after party.

Of courses, Jimmy does not want a repeat of the Emmy stint. He said in a recent interview to THR about his hosting duties at the Oscars that he will do anything to keep Matt Damon off the stage.

The host said that that is his goal for the show. When asked what he will do if Manchester by the Sea won Best Picture on which Damon is co-producing, he said that he will keep Damon from winning or at least letting him know that he had won.

In response, Matt said that he will not do anything against Jimmy unless provoked. He said that if Jimmy attempted anything, he will be forced to defend himself.

So, both the celebrities seem prepared to face off and deep down, all the fans are now wishing that they do get up on that stage together just for the fun of it. We will find out this Sunday when the Oscars will air live on ABC.

