 
 

Cats Do Not Cause Mental Health Issues

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 9:21am CST

 

Getty Images
  • New UCL research has found no link between cat ownership and psychotic symptoms
 

New research denies that cat ownership causes mental issues

New research reveals that cat ownership is not linked with mental problems that mean people who keep cats as pets don’t get psychological issues. The new study contradicts the old research study that said that people who grow up with cats get mental diseases.

Recent research shows that cat ownership has some effects on brain, but they are not as claimed in the past. Cats carry a common parasite named TOXOPLASMA Gondii that was linked to certain mental disorders, like Schizophrenia.

But, a new study says the opposite and suggests that cats don’t affect brain if their ownership is in pregnancy or childhood. 

The study published in the journal Psychological Medicine, and involved 5000 people born in 191 who were studied till age of 18. The researchers observed if the household had cats or not when the mother was pregnant and when kids were growing.

It got clear that no evidence was found that could link mental issues with cat ownership, said lead author Dr. Francesca Solmi (UCL Psychiatry). He also said that though initially researchers linked 13 year old’s mental issues to cat ownership, but later discovered found that it happened due to other factors, like due to overcrowded household and socioeconomic status. So, the new discovery failed the previous research.

New research study also seems more authentic, because the research team regularly monitored families with cats for about 20 years. Whereas, in the past research, people were individually asked if they had mental issues and had cats with them or not, and the participants had to recall their memories, so results were not reliable.

Past research was also small compared to the new research, so less people were studied.  Though, new research says that cats’ parasites can’t cause mental issues but they can affect the pregnant women leading to some serious birth affects. So, the researchers give advice top regnant women not to touch soiled cats with T Gondii.

