 
 

Van Helsing Reboot Gets Dan Mazeau As Writer

Van Helsing Reboot Gets Dan Mazeau as Writer
  Dan Mazeau Jumps Onboard to Pen Van Helsing Reboot
 

Van Helsing Reboot gets Wrath of the Titans’ writer Dan Mazeau to rewrite the script while hoping to make it scary

Universal Studios has been working on revising and rebooting some of it’s mystical creatures based movies. The Mummy starring Tom Cruise is set to release this summer season as it steps into the modern-day world in contrast of to the post WWII time that the first two movies. The reboot is concentrates in modern time featuring special effects and a new Mummy creature in Sofie Boutella.

Universal is now getting another reboot up and running. With writers Noah Hawley (Legion), Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black) having originally created the universe in which Van Helsing featured as the famous vampire hunter and Kate Beckinsale featured as Anna Valerious, Helsing’s ally in hunting down Dracula and his brides.

One of the writers who worked on the original team of the movie, Dan Mazeau has been signed on to pen the script for the reboot. Joining Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and Jon Spaihts (The Mummy, Passengers) who had been working on the project previously, Mazeau will be working on an already established forum by Heisserer and Spaiths.

Heisserer elaborated that he wanted the reboot to be extra scary. Talking about the reboot he said that; “It is a new creation, so it doesn't owe much of a debt to prior films. But it is still a very romantic departure from the character as incepted in Bram Stoker's novel, Dracula, where [he] was a Dutch doctor who figures out a very surprising answer to an odd medical question.

This is a monster hunter with encyclopedic knowledge. It's set in the present day and it's just filled with good stuff I'm not allowed to talk about. But I'm very excited about this new incarnation of Van Helsing, and I hope that as the Universal Monsters Cinematic Universe begins to take flight, we'll see him cropping up in other stories, as well."Heisserer’s vision of the project now begs comprehension by Mazeau’s pen and we hope he does the movie justice.

