 
 

Almost 20 Percent Of World's Food Is Lost To Over-Eating And Waste

Posted: Feb 22 2017, 9:35am CST

 

Almost 20 Percent of World&#039;s Food is Lost to Over-Eating and Waste
Encouraging people to eat fewer animal products, reduce waste and not exceed their nutritional needs could help to reverse troubling global trends, researchers say. Credit: Getty Images
  • Fifth of Global Food Supply is Lost to Over-Consumption and Wastage
 

It has been discovered via surveys that about 20% of the global food supply is lost to over-consumption and wastage. It seems that mankind must change its ways otherwise it will have to face a bleak future of scarcity.

Apparently, the world’s population consumes 10% more food than is necessary for ideal nutrition. Also over 9% is either thrown into the garbage can or left to rot. Therefore work is being done to reduce the billions of tons of food that is being unnecessarily lost to mankind’s squandering and binge eating ways. The food security situation of the world could be improved considerably thanks to these sincere efforts made by the surveyors. 

The ultimate goal is the provision of a good diet that contains a balance of nutrients for every individual on the planet. Also via this reduction in wastage and over consumption, the environment will be safeguarded.

Ten major trends in the food supply system of the earth were examined. These included consumption patterns and the production and culling of crops.

The losses along the supply chain were noted down with alacrity. It was found that more food is wasted than was thought in erstwhile times. There was more going on here than met the eye. 

Almost 2.1 billion tons were lost through overeating, squandering and flaws in the production process. Especially the business of livestock showed frequent inefficiencies in its structure.

Besides crops, animal products such as milk, meat and eggs were subject to unnecessary wastage. This alone accounted for 40% of the food that was lost in the supply chain.

Furthermore, the heightened demand for certain types of rich foods for the affluent left little behind for the poverty-stricken individuals of the earth.

We are talking of sustainable nutrition for the future here. There ought to be bread for everyone before there is cake for some of the people, as the saying goes.   

The environment is undergoing breakdown and degradation thanks to the rape of the earth that is currently taking place. The consequences of this plunder and despoliation is a loss of biodiversity.

Food, water and air are all being tinkered with in order to meet the demands of an ever-expanding population. The guidelines to end this crisis include: eating less animal products, decreasing wastage and not overeating for the sake of overeating.

The study was published in the journal Agricultural Systems. It clearly showed the mirror to mankind as regards its destructive and wasteful ways.  

