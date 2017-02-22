Simon Kinberg to Write and Direct the X-Men: Supernova Movie

Fox has received a wide playing field with the success of its standalone character movies. With Deadpool and Wolverine mounting up to major bucks at the box office, many believe that the studios should move ahead with character based movies.

The studios is sticking with the X-Men franchise though. With two somewhat subliminal trilogies about the X-Men and the X-Men First Class, it is a head scratcher why the studio intends to stick with the X-Men label.

However, this time we will be seeing the familiar face of Sophie Turner returning as Jean Grey/ Dark Phoenix in the movie which has been aptly titled X-Men Supernova.

The movie will be based on the Dark Phoenix Saga in which Jean Grey is the main character as she slowly gets engulfed by her powers and battles with them.

The concept has already been dabbled in X-Men: The Last Stand with Famke Janssen playing Jean Grey and also touched in Apocalypse as Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey taps into her potential power to win the ultimate battle.

The franchise has already gotten a new class of mutants with Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler and Alexandra Shipp as Storm cast in Apocalypse.

All the project seemed to need was a director and writer/producer Simon Kinberg came in as a perfect fit. Having served as a producer and writer on the first trilogy of X-Men, Kinberg will be making his directorial debut in the movie, according to Collider.

Kinberg is experienced with Fox studio movies. He is aware of how Bryan Singer operated the X-Men movies and he also knows what antics not to dabble in since he served as a producer on Fantastic Four reboot.