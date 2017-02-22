Geneva Motor Show: 2017 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Revealed

The 2017 Dacia MCV Stepway is just revealed by the company ahead of its debut in the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The Geneva Motor Show will start from March 7th and is supposed to house a number of cars and other vehicles from all the major companies.

The MCV which is being revealed by the company has been given a few tweaks hat has made it look like that of the off-road Dacia Sandero Stepway.

The Logan has gotten a new bumper that is two toned and will also feature a chrome skid plat. Along with that it has gotten fog lights and LED daytime running lights like that of many new models too.

Logan MCV will be available in two colors after its launch. The customers will be able to choose from Azurite Blue or Mink color. The vehicle will be offered in 16 inches alloys which are beautiful t look at and give the vehicle a dandy kind of appearance.

The 2017 Dacia MCV Stepway will come with rear parking sensors and will be having a rear parking camera to assist in parking too. It will feature cruise control with speed limiter as well.

The vehicle will be available in the option of new SCe 75 petrol engine which is a standard for Logan MCV, according to AutoCar. The pricing of the 2017 Dacia MCV Stepway has not been revealed yet.

If look at the price range then there is almost a different of £1000 between a standard Sandero and a Sandero Stepway. The 2017 Dacia MCV Stepway will rival vehicles like that of Kia Cee’d Sport wagon and Seat Ibiza. Other than that Skoda Fabia will also be a rival for vehicle.