 
 

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 4:47am CST

 

Eberhard & Co. Scafograf GMT
 

The first Baselworld 2017 premieres appear.

The Baselworld 2017 is still one month away, but watch makers starting to announce their new 2017 creations.  Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT ahead of Baselworld. After the success of Scafograf 300, introduced last year and winner of the "Sports Watch Prize" at the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève, Eberhard & Co. continues its “journey” through the Scafograf world, this time with a delightful GMT version.

Scafograf GMT is an automatic steel model that maintains the same lines as its predecessor, the Scafograf 300, but has different technical features, starting with the case (43 mm Ø) and triple time zone function that is operated via the position of the bezel and the central GMT hand. The bidirectional rotating bezel is made of steel with a ceramic insert and is available in black or blue depending on the version of the dial, which is proposed in the same colors. The finish is galbé with curved, luminescent applied indices.

Water-resistant to 100 m, Scafograf GMT has a screwed case-back, personalized with the engraving of a stylised hemisphere, and comes with a black or blue integrated rubber strap, with a customized “E” shield, the company’s emblem. Small shields also feature on the inside of the strap, providing good breathability. The model is also available with a Chassis® steel bracelet  completed by a Déclic deployment clasp (Patented).

The Eberhard & Co. luxury watch maker is celebrating its 130th anniversary at the Baselworld 2017 with a new prestigious location on the ground floor (H1.0-D39), in the very heart of Baselworld which hosts the most important market players: both main watchmaking groups and leading independent brands.

The Basel World 2017 takes place in Basel from March 23 - 30, 2017. The press day is on March 22. This is the most important trade show for watch makers. The traditional watch making will continue to collide with consumer electronics as smartwatches advance.

Baselworld 2016 expects 150,000 visitors over the coming week including about 4,000 journalists from around the world. Read all Baselworld 2017 News.

