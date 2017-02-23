 
 

Samsung 2017 QLED TV Line Verified For 100% Color Volume

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 5:12am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume
 

Samsung says it is first to receive this verification

Samsung has announced that its 2017 QLED TV line has received verification from the Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) for the ability to produce 100% color volume. If you aren't sure what color volume is, you're not alone. Samsung says that this is the first time that any global TV maker has received the verification.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Color volume is defined as a 3D representation that illustrates color reproduction capacity of a display at all luminance levels. Color volume is also an important standard that ensures content is displayed in the way the producers of the content intended says Samsung.

The color volume standard is new compared to older color standards that were designed when the CRT TV was the dominant tech and are therefore locked at 100 nits. The new standard allows whites and blacks to be produced more accurately and realistically. There are expanded color ranges to create images true to life with the new higher range known as High Dynamic Range or HDR. The older standard is Standard Dynamic Range or SDR.

Samsung says in simpler terms, the higher the color volume of a TV, the better that display is able to express a range of vivid and accurate colors. With Samsung's QLED TVs expressing 100% color volume verification, all colors of the CI-P3 spectrum can be expressed no matter the brightness level allowing HDR images to be displayed as producers intended.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

25 minutes ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

41 minutes ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

4 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

4 hours ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

1 hour ago

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

4 hours ago

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

4 hours ago

Victoria&#039;s Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

Victoria's Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

4 hours ago

NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

NASA Image Reveals Saturn Moon Dione’s Creusa Crater and its Rays

5 hours ago

BMW Z5 and Toyota Supra Spied Testing Together

BMW Z5 and Toyota Supra Spied Testing Together

7 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show: 2017 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Revealed

Geneva Motor Show: 2017 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Revealed

8 hours ago

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

8 hours ago

400 Million Year Old Monster Worm with Terrifying Jaws Discovered

400 Million Year Old Monster Worm with Terrifying Jaws Discovered

14 hours ago, 2:33pm CST

The Coolest Toys You&#039;ll Find at New York Toy Fair

The Coolest Toys You'll Find at New York Toy Fair

17 hours ago, 11:39am CST

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spied

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spied

17 hours ago, 11:21am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Technology News

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

25 minutes ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

41 minutes ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

4 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic Spotted on Amazon Prime Now

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

24 minutes ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

41 minutes ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

1 hour ago

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook