Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung has announced that its 2017 QLED TV line has received verification from the Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) for the ability to produce 100% color volume. If you aren't sure what color volume is, you're not alone. Samsung says that this is the first time that any global TV maker has received the verification.

Color volume is defined as a 3D representation that illustrates color reproduction capacity of a display at all luminance levels. Color volume is also an important standard that ensures content is displayed in the way the producers of the content intended says Samsung.

The color volume standard is new compared to older color standards that were designed when the CRT TV was the dominant tech and are therefore locked at 100 nits. The new standard allows whites and blacks to be produced more accurately and realistically. There are expanded color ranges to create images true to life with the new higher range known as High Dynamic Range or HDR. The older standard is Standard Dynamic Range or SDR.

Samsung says in simpler terms, the higher the color volume of a TV, the better that display is able to express a range of vivid and accurate colors. With Samsung's QLED TVs expressing 100% color volume verification, all colors of the CI-P3 spectrum can be expressed no matter the brightness level allowing HDR images to be displayed as producers intended.