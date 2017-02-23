LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its 2017 Super UHD TV line featuring Nano Cell display tech. The TVs will sell in the high-end segment along with LG's Signature OLED TV W line that was unveiled at CES 2017. LG's cool Signature OLED TV W will launch in Korea and the US this month.

The new Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell tech will launch in the weeks to come, customers in other countries will see the TV lines in Q2 2017. Those Signature OLED TVs are very thin with the 65-inch W7 being only 4mm thick when wall mounted. LG plans five OLED TV models with screens in the 55 to 77-inch range.

The Super UHD TV line uses Nano Cell tech that uses one nanometer-sized particles for incredible color accuracy. The Nano Cell display improves image quality by absorbing stray light waves for purer, cleaner colors. That absorption capability allows the LCD displays to filter out specific colors with more precision to produce more accurate colors.

Both TV lines feature Active HDR to make scenes brighter and show better shadow detail. The TVs also have a HDR Effect feature that processes S content to improve brightness in certain areas for better images.

"Our 2017 TV lineup features state-of-the-art display technologies that break the boundaries of TV viewing," said Brian Kwon, president of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "This year, we will continue to extend the premium TV market with a dual premium strategy based on our unrivaled OLED TVs and groundbreaking SUPER UHD TVs with Nano Cell display. With these innovative TV products, our customers will be able to enjoy the best home entertainment experience that the industry has to offer."