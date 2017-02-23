 
 

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line With Nano Cell Tech

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 6:58am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech
 

LG TVs are packed with tech for better colors and picture

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its 2017 Super UHD TV line featuring Nano Cell display tech. The TVs will sell in the high-end segment along with LG's Signature OLED TV W line that was unveiled at CES 2017. LG's cool Signature OLED TV W will launch in Korea and the US this month.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The new Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell tech will launch in the weeks to come, customers in other countries will see the TV lines in Q2 2017. Those Signature OLED TVs are very thin with the 65-inch W7 being only 4mm thick when wall mounted. LG plans five OLED TV models with screens in the 55 to 77-inch range.

The Super UHD TV line uses Nano Cell tech that uses one nanometer-sized particles for incredible color accuracy. The Nano Cell display improves image quality by absorbing stray light waves for purer, cleaner colors. That absorption capability allows the LCD displays to filter out specific colors with more precision to produce more accurate colors.

Both TV lines feature Active HDR to make scenes brighter and show better shadow detail. The TVs also have a HDR Effect feature that processes S content to improve brightness in certain areas for better images.

"Our 2017 TV lineup features state-of-the-art display technologies that break the boundaries of TV viewing," said Brian Kwon, president of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "This year, we will continue to extend the premium TV market with a dual premium strategy based on our unrivaled OLED TVs and groundbreaking SUPER UHD TVs with Nano Cell display. With these innovative TV products, our customers will be able to enjoy the best home entertainment experience that the industry has to offer."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

2 hours ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

2 hours ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

3 hours ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

3 hours ago

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

9 minutes ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

27 minutes ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

40 minutes ago

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

59 minutes ago

Apple Park Opens in April

Apple Park Opens in April

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

1 hour ago

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

4 hours ago

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

6 hours ago

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 hours ago

Victoria&#039;s Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

Victoria's Secret Opened First Flagship Stores in China

7 hours ago

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Technology News

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

2 hours ago

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

2 hours ago

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard & Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

3 hours ago

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

9 minutes ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

27 minutes ago

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

40 minutes ago

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

59 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook