World's Only Sample Of Metallic Hydrogen Has Mysteriously Disappeared

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared
The first and only sample of metallic hydrogen has disappeared. Credit: Isaac Silvera / Harvard University
It looks like the only sample of revolutionary metallic hydrogen in the world has mysteriously disappeared.

The only piece of metallic hydrogen on the face of the planet has gone missing leading to panic among the scientists and the public. This occurrence took place in January of 2017.

Apparently, the machinery responsible for maintaining the small piece of metallic hydrogen malfunctioned thereby causing the tiny amount of this precious sample to disintegrate.

There are those who say that the machinery could have been the cause and then there are those who say that the sample could have undergone transformation under room temperature. 

Yet there are some conspiracy theorists who say that the material was never made in the first place. The metal’s making had been declared as a revolutionary move and it was said to be a major milestone in technology.

Superconductors that will speed up computers and smartphones would have been possible thanks to this metal. Also efficacious electric car batteries could have been created using this metallic hydrogen sample. The disappearance o this metal has indeed been a great loss for science and scientists. 

The loss of the metallic hydrogen means that some of these plans of science will have to be put on hold. The small sample was kept at the Harvard Lab sandwiched between two diamonds.

The temperature at which it was kept stable was -273 degrees Celsius, according to Mail Online. This ensured its stability. As for the pressure which impinged on this metallic hydrogen, it was the same as is to be found at the center of the earth.

It was actually in the monitoring of this pressure that things went wrong. One of the diamonds got crushed to a fine powder. The small inconspicuous noise that marked the extinguishing of the metal was a sad moment for the entire research and development team responsible for the arduous undertaking. 

The total fiasco of this scheme is something which it will take some time to get over. One of the researchers mentioned in passing that the diamond that got pulverized looked like baking soda.

The conspiracy theorists among the physicists have said that this so-called metallic hydrogen never got created in the first place. They say that had such been the case, it would not have mysteriously disintegrated.

Rather something else got created and was given the title of metallic hydrogen. It is a case of back to the drawing board for the scientists. 

