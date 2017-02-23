Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Alien Covenant just took a great promotional leap by releasing a four minutes long video titled “Prologue: Last Supper". The video features almost the entire cast, some characters that have been revealed in the promos and trailers and others which have been only confirmed to star in the movie.

The video starts with the view of the spaceship that is gliding slowly into space and as it reaches to the view of the thrusters in the end, the scene transitions into the light of the torch which Michael Fassbender’s android Walter is shining into Katherine Waterston’s Daniels’ eyes.

We find out that Walter is giving her a medical examination before handing her some pills. Franco’s Branson or Captain is standing over the piloting panel which is being handled by Danny McBride’s character who is the pilot it seems and standing next to him is Billy Crudup’s character, Davis.

They all converse about how the view is looking and not all of them same have the same views. Walter injects Daniels with some medicine and informs her that cryo-sleep will commence in 153 minutes. He gives her instruction and she seems light hearted with the whole routine.

Branson tells the two men that he is not feeling well, he should go lie down. When McBride asks who should make the toast before going into cryo-sleep; Branson says that he will have Daniels do it.

Branson tells McBride’s character to make sure everyone behaves and as he goes to bed, he says goodnight to his crew and Daniels winks at him.

As soon as Branson is gone, they all turn to a cheerful group and McBride says Let’s party having put on a cowboy hat. They all gather around the center table. With music playing loud in the back, they all drink, place bets and an arm wrestling match begin between two team members.

They all make jokes and puns and laugh out loud. Davis and Carmen Ejogo only seem like the only two who are concerned by the team’s behavior. They discuss different member’s behavior as the team members discuss space millennials fighting off bugs.

Jussie Smollett’s character says that he is eating and it might be the only food they will get to eat in a while. As they all reminisce about food from back home, Callie Hernandez’s character starts to choke and Walter come forward to give her a punch on the back which finally relieves her.

He tells them that he has their back. McBride asks Davis if he will give the toast and Daniels intervenes saying that Branson asked her to deliver the toast. She says that they have all made sacrifices to become the team for a large scale colonization.

Everyone on Earth was proud of them and their team name is revealed to be Covenant. They all make a toast to their mission and the team.

It seems like a cheerful trailer and serves as a prologue to the later unfortunate events that we know will go down in the movie. Experts are discussing whether releasing the clip was a smart promotional move or did they give too much away already?