Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

A study found that those few senescent people who sleep more than 9 hours a night may face dementia in their last days. The chances of contracting dementia may increase by 2.5% for those requiring some extra shuteye.

Don't Miss: Get an NES Classic within 2 Hours

However, the really surprising thing was that dementia risk increased by a whopping six times the normal rate for those who were not educated people and who slept for more than 9 hours a night.

Thus we see that a high school degree helps in the long run. The stimulation of the mind via the educational process causes some benefits which ward off the dangers of dementia.

It is often the case that those with dementia face broken sleep patterns. They keep waking up intermittently in their sleep schedules. What remains unknown is whether these disrupted sleep conditions come before the onset of dementia or after it. It is ultimately a question of neurology.

Dementia is a hit-or-miss thing. It is not an absolute certainty that lengthy periods of sleeping will lead to dementia. Rather there is a link and cause and effect may be mixed up regarding this fact.

For those who tend to sleep in during the morning hours and hit the snooze button on the alarm clock, having a memory test may be the right thing to do. The erstwhile research efforts delve into the differences between those who had dementia beforehand and those who didn’t have it.

The novel study though tried a different approach. The link between sleep length and dementia onset in the future was observed. Senior citizens who were 60 years of age were studied from the mid 80s to the early 90s and from the late 90s to the year 2001.

2500 elderly people were included in the study, published in the journal Neurology. They had a mean age of 72 and 57% of the total people were females. Over a decade, 10% of the subjects developed dementia which was mistaken by the researchers to be Alzheimer’s Disease.

Those who contracted dementia also had smaller brains from the start. Extra sleep may signal certain chemical changes that are taking place in the brain. Dementia often makes people feel a lot of fatigue. Thus they sleep for long periods of time.

However, in no way do the researchers recommend that the elderly start skimping on restful sleep. That would be a case of going to the opposite extreme and it would backfire as well. Sleep deprivation has its own side effects, some of which are downright nasty.