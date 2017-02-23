 
 

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink And Smoke Pot

Posted: Feb 23 2017

 

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot
  Highly Intelligent Adolescents may Smoke Weed and Drink Liquor
 

It has been discovered that highly intelligent adolescents may smoke weed regularly and also drink liquor to excess.

The sort of teens who are real brainiacs may actually be prone to smoking pot and binge drinking alcohol. Their less intellectually gifted counterparts in college are not into these pursuits with such a vengeance.

This is the strange yet true finding that the researchers deduced from their surveys. The research effort was printed in the online journal BMJ Open. This “loose and lenient” lifestyle persists well into the mature years of these highly brainy individuals.

This contradicts the previously held notion that teens who experiment with drugs and alcohol in their heyday, give up the bad habits when they become full-fledged adults. 

The habits of smoking, cannabis use and drinking alcohol are common outlets for teens. It goes without saying that these activities compromise health in the long run.

However, the study on drugs and liquor consumption in the teen years for those who are academically adept has been a mixed bag of results.

Over 6000 eleven year olds from many schools were brought under observation. Their usage of pot, alcohol and cigarettes was monitored from their 19th to 20th year. Their use of the addictive substances and their cleverness in matters of maths, english and science were tallied. 

While the brainy students were less likely to smoke cigarettes, they tended to outdo their less intelligent peers in smoking pot and drinking alcohol.

Their rate of use of cannabis was 25% more than the average rate among high school students. The brainiacs also didn’t do risky stuff such as driving under the influence of alcohol. They just drank more of it on a regular basis. Also cannabis use among the intellectually gifted was 50% more common. 

Since this was an observational study, cause and effect got confused in the process. The type of schools these adolescents completed their studies at also mattered.

Thus we see that while education and intelligence are both good things, some of their fallout effects are a bit weird since they don’t match the wisdom and self-preservation found in the informed and academically smart.

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

A Personalized Skin Lotion Made With Your Own Microbes Keep Disease-Causing Bacteria at Bay

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Autism Risk Doubles for Babies Born to Mothers with Herpes

LG Launches 2017 Super UHD TV Line with Nano Cell tech

Apple Park Opens in April

iPhone 8 to get front camera with 3D space sensing ability

Samsung Exynos 9 Series is the first processor to use 10nm FinFET process

Samsung 2017 QLED TV line Verified for 100% Color Volume

Baselworld 2017: Eberhard &amp; Co. Unveils Scafograf GMT Watch

Samsung and Verizon Ready to Trial 5G in the US

Astronomers Discover 7 Earth-Size Planets Orbiting Around a Single Star

Google doodle celebrates discovery of seven exoplanets

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

