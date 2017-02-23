Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

The sort of teens who are real brainiacs may actually be prone to smoking pot and binge drinking alcohol. Their less intellectually gifted counterparts in college are not into these pursuits with such a vengeance.

This is the strange yet true finding that the researchers deduced from their surveys. The research effort was printed in the online journal BMJ Open. This “loose and lenient” lifestyle persists well into the mature years of these highly brainy individuals.

This contradicts the previously held notion that teens who experiment with drugs and alcohol in their heyday, give up the bad habits when they become full-fledged adults.

The habits of smoking, cannabis use and drinking alcohol are common outlets for teens. It goes without saying that these activities compromise health in the long run.

However, the study on drugs and liquor consumption in the teen years for those who are academically adept has been a mixed bag of results.

Over 6000 eleven year olds from many schools were brought under observation. Their usage of pot, alcohol and cigarettes was monitored from their 19th to 20th year. Their use of the addictive substances and their cleverness in matters of maths, english and science were tallied.

While the brainy students were less likely to smoke cigarettes, they tended to outdo their less intelligent peers in smoking pot and drinking alcohol.

Their rate of use of cannabis was 25% more than the average rate among high school students. The brainiacs also didn’t do risky stuff such as driving under the influence of alcohol. They just drank more of it on a regular basis. Also cannabis use among the intellectually gifted was 50% more common.

Since this was an observational study, cause and effect got confused in the process. The type of schools these adolescents completed their studies at also mattered.

Thus we see that while education and intelligence are both good things, some of their fallout effects are a bit weird since they don’t match the wisdom and self-preservation found in the informed and academically smart.