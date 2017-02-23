 
 

Dragon Delivers US And Russian Cargo To The International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 8:56am CST

 

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay
The SpaceX Dragon is pictured in the grips of the Canadarm2 shortly after its capture by astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet. Credit: NASA TV
 

NASA astronauts captured Dragon on Feb 23, using robotic arm

Dragon lifted off for and astronauts captured it while the ISS was travelling at 250 miles over Australia’s west coast. Two of NASA's astronauts named Shame Kimbrough-commander, and Thomas Pesquet-flight engineer captured dragon 5 minutes before the schedule. NASA will cover the event at 8 a.m.

SpaceX CRS-10 will deliver 5500 pound supplies to ISS including a material to support science experiments and researches more than 250 that will happen in Expeditions 50 and 51.

The cargo was loaded with 2 tons of supplies to ISS, but delayed due to a glitch in the navigation software. The Dragon space capsule was captured on Feb. 23 by the robotic arm at 5.44 a.m. EST. Dragon has reached ISS as reported by Pesquet NASA's Mission Control center in Houston after the successful rendezvous. The astronauts are happy that they are successful and are hopeful to best utilize the supplies.

The orbital arrival was 24 hours late after dragon’s first approach to ISS. The computers on ISS found wrong value in the global positioning systems data that shows the location of Dragon in space with respect to the ISS. The glitch was easy to correct, but the cargo got delayed for 24 hrs.

The astronauts said that they are happy that they captured Dragon, and they were also sorry about the delay. The real work will soon start on the ISS, said astronaut Mike Hopkins of NASA.

According to NASA officials, the flight controllers on mission control will use the robotic arm of the station to park the spacecraft. Along with captured Dragon, the spacecraft will be parked at the port facing earth on the orbiting lab's Harmony module. People can watch NASA’s live coverage through NASA TV at 8 a.m.

