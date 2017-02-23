 
 

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump To Half The Cost Of Nintendo Switch

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 10:07am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

The prices of the NES Classic consoles in the 3rd party market reaches prices again like before Christmas.

The NES Classic supply has almost completely dried up in the United States. People that have scored a NES recently, got it from Amazon Prime Now. The demand for the retro Nintendo console is still strong and that can only have one effect - reseller prices go up. On February 12, reseller prices of the NES hit a lowest point with $99. 

Today, the lowest price on Amazon.com is $139.99 plus $3.99. The first offer from a positive rated reseller is $140 plus $3.99. There are only 11 NES Classic offers priced under $150. Prices go quickly up to $180 in further down the listings. The cost of the NES Classic has reached again to about half the cost of a $299.99 Nintendo Switch. This is quite amazing if you think about it. 

Amazon has begun to feature reseller offers on the NES Classic product home page yesterday. This has confused consumers and the media including BGR and Fox News, who syndicates BGR content. The headline says "This is not a drill: NES Classic Edition is finally back in stock on Amazon" In the report they do not mention that this is an over-priced reseller offer. Currently the NES offer on display goes for $168. Can we call that "Fake News?"

As reported, European Amazon stores got some inventory this week in Spain, Germany and France. We scored a NES in Germany that we will give away next week to our readers. 

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games. A new hack even allows NES owners to run SNES games via an emulator

The latest updates on the NES stock situation at Target, Walmart and other stores can be found in our latest NES Classic Shopping Guide Edition.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. Here is a list of popular NES accessories on sale on Amazon.

NES Classic Edition Accessories

Nyko MiniBoss Controller for NES Classic Edition (Sale: $14.99)

Ortz 10ft Controller for NES Classic Mini [TURBO EDITION] Buttons

8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver

10ft Extend Link Extension Cable For Nintendo Mini NES Classic Edition

RDS Industries NES Classic Edition Carrying Case

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch. Find out how to get the Nintendo Shift on March 3.

