 
 

Samsung To Introduce Multiple AR And VR Projects At MWC 2017

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 10:14am CST

 

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017
 

Samsung’s dedicated innovations laboratory, “C-Lab” has been busy in cooking up awesome new devices to go with the new Samsung models to be released this year. The Samsung’s internal division will be introducing some new projects and they are all revolving around Augmented and Virtual Reality.

Relumino:

Relumino is a revolutionary software application for VR Gear which automatically edits the images to be understood perfectly by visually lesser-blessed people. The images Relumino produces will be weird for normal-sighted people but visually impaired will experience a whole new way of seeing the world.

Monitorless:

Monitorless are highly-advanced pair of glasses which steps-up the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality-based experience. Use these glasses while you’re busy playing games or browsing through websites.

VuildUs:

A polished application, if not cutting-edge technology, in comparison to the Swedish furniture company’s app. VuildUs easily 3D renders your room space and shows how buying any furniture will make your room look like. A 360-degree camera shot is able to compile accurate measurements, after you fit an article (or several articles) of furniture, you can directly buy it with Samsung Pay.

TraVRer:

TraVRer is an application that will change how the people choose to reminisce about their past real-life trips around the world. A collection of 360-degree panoramic capture of a scenery will allow you to completely indulge into that amazingly beautiful place that you once visited.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

