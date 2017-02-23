More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

Earlier this week we witnessed leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S8, thanks to a Chines mobile cover manufacturer. Another bunch of photos surfaced on the internet today via Weibo, real hands-on photos of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

It’s not even worth mentioning anymore, all the rumors and reports that we deemed to be true are confirmed also with the information leaked with these photos. The same metal frame with the same 5.8-inch display screen taking over almost all of the front side.

Very small lower and side bezels while the top-one is crowded with multiple sensors, and iris scanner, a front camera, and all that with the fingerprint reader on the back. The upcoming smartphone will remain to be the only bearer of Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 835, but in certain markets, Galaxy S8 will be featuring Samsung’s own Exynos 9 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is fitted with a 5.8” AMOLED touch screen curved display (6.2” in S8+) with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. General specifications include 4GB of RAM, 64 GB internal storage, 8-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel front camera, Type-C USB port, 3000 mAh Li-ion battery (3500 mAh in S8+), all that powering the mighty Android Nougat.