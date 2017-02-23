 
 

Social Media Is Making Americans Stressed

Posted: Feb 23 2017, 10:28am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Social Media is Making Americans Stressed
Getty Images
  • Social Online Media is Driving American Citizens Bonkers
  • Constantly Checking Electronic Devices Linked to Significant Stress for Most Americans
 

It happens to be the case that social online media such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are a source of stress. The overall effect is such that it is driving ordinary American citizens bonkers.

Are you the sort of person who keeps checking and rechecking your Twitter account?

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Do you constantly gaze upon your G-Mail to ensure that no new messages have arrived in the inbox?

Do you tend to multitask while chatting on Facebook?

If so, you are not alone. The APA has called the syndrome one of the signs of “constant checkers”. These individuals are hooked to an extreme degree to social online media. They literally cannot get enough of it. 

This sort of obsessive-compulsive disorder hurts mental health more than some of the worst and most devastating forms of madness. For one thing, it makes one finicky and high-strung.

Americans especially tend to face this stressful situation due to the Internet and its social online technology which is burgeoning with each passing day. Since the past decade or so, this problem has gone from bad to worse.

57% of respondents concurred with the opinion that the US political scenario was in a mess. They also said that not only was it in a mess but it was also a source of significant stress. 

This percentage is up from the erstwhile 52%. Stress levels in America have gone through the roof. This is linked with social online media usage. From 12% at the start of this nascent technology, today the usage of social online media stands at a whopping 90%.

The problem seems to be that people cannot manage to turn off their laptops, tablets or smartphones. They are positively hooked to these technological tools and are ignoring life which is normally lived on a very feral and sensual level. 

Constantly checking and rechecking your email account or status on Facebook may lead to a sort of itch to do something over and over again which is just not all that good for health.

Life is best enjoyed in an unconscious state of flow and absorption in hands-on experiences. Self-consciousness is a curse of the present generation. Those who think this constant tinkering with social online media is helping them in any way are in for a surprise or two.

Unplugging from this source of stress is the only way of unwinding in this day and age. Digital detox is the sane way to take a vacation from the information overload and information anxiety in an information society.

Unfortunately only 28% of the addicts manage to get a handle on their affliction. A few guidelines which may help in the long run include: catching your Z’s each night, imposing set time periods for social online media usage and completing what needs to be done without any elements of perfectionism in the process. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

32 minutes ago

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

52 minutes ago

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf

1 hour ago

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

1 hour ago

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

7 minutes ago

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017

15 minutes ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

21 minutes ago

FX to Premiere Fargo Season 3 in April

FX to Premiere Fargo Season 3 in April

43 minutes ago

This Woman&#039;s Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

This Woman's Story of a Shirt Stuck on Her Windshield is a Warning to Everyone

1 hour ago

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#039;s Day

Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

1 hour ago

Intelligent Teens More Likely Drink and Smoke Pot

Intelligent Teens More Likely to Drink and Smoke Pot

2 hours ago

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

Sleeping for a Long Time may be a Early Warning Sign of Dementia

2 hours ago

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica&#039;s Larsen C Ice Shelf

This New Video Footage Shows a Huge Crack in Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

2 hours ago

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

Watch The Last Supper Prologue for Alien: Covenant

2 hours ago

World&#039;s Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

World's Only Sample of Metallic Hydrogen has Mysteriously Disappeared

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

7 Earth-size Planets Orbiting single star Discovered by NASA

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

 
Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign Automobili Speciali V10 Supercar to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Finding a NES Classic at Amazon Prime Now, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop




Latest Science News

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

32 minutes ago

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

NASA’s Europa Flyby Mission Moves Forward to Examine Jupiter’s Ocean-Bearing Moon

52 minutes ago

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack on Antarctic Ice Shelf

Shocking Aerial Footage Shows a Massive Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf

1 hour ago

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

Dragon Delivers US and Russian Cargo to the International Space Station After 24-Hour Delay

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

More Samsung Galaxy S8 live images leak

7 minutes ago

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017

Samsung to introduce multiple AR and VR projects at MWC 2017

15 minutes ago

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

NES Classic Reseller Prices Jump to Half the Cost of Nintendo Switch

21 minutes ago

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

Long-Term Stress Could Make You Fat

32 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook