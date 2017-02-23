Social Media is Making Americans Stressed

Are you the sort of person who keeps checking and rechecking your Twitter account?

Do you constantly gaze upon your G-Mail to ensure that no new messages have arrived in the inbox?

Do you tend to multitask while chatting on Facebook?

If so, you are not alone. The APA has called the syndrome one of the signs of “constant checkers”. These individuals are hooked to an extreme degree to social online media. They literally cannot get enough of it.

This sort of obsessive-compulsive disorder hurts mental health more than some of the worst and most devastating forms of madness. For one thing, it makes one finicky and high-strung.

Americans especially tend to face this stressful situation due to the Internet and its social online technology which is burgeoning with each passing day. Since the past decade or so, this problem has gone from bad to worse.

57% of respondents concurred with the opinion that the US political scenario was in a mess. They also said that not only was it in a mess but it was also a source of significant stress.

This percentage is up from the erstwhile 52%. Stress levels in America have gone through the roof. This is linked with social online media usage. From 12% at the start of this nascent technology, today the usage of social online media stands at a whopping 90%.

The problem seems to be that people cannot manage to turn off their laptops, tablets or smartphones. They are positively hooked to these technological tools and are ignoring life which is normally lived on a very feral and sensual level.

Constantly checking and rechecking your email account or status on Facebook may lead to a sort of itch to do something over and over again which is just not all that good for health.

Life is best enjoyed in an unconscious state of flow and absorption in hands-on experiences. Self-consciousness is a curse of the present generation. Those who think this constant tinkering with social online media is helping them in any way are in for a surprise or two.

Unplugging from this source of stress is the only way of unwinding in this day and age. Digital detox is the sane way to take a vacation from the information overload and information anxiety in an information society.

Unfortunately only 28% of the addicts manage to get a handle on their affliction. A few guidelines which may help in the long run include: catching your Z’s each night, imposing set time periods for social online media usage and completing what needs to be done without any elements of perfectionism in the process.