 
 

Pluto Is Now Officially The Underworld

Posted: Feb 24 2017, 2:16am CST

 

Pluto is Now Officially The Underworld
This composite of enhanced color images of Pluto (lower right) and Charon (upper left), taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, 2015, highlights the wide range of surface features on the small worlds. Working with the New Horizons mission team, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has approved the themes to be used for naming the surface features on Pluto and its moons. Credits: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
 

Roman god Pluto and the underworld themes set for Pluto and its 5 moons

NASA’s New Horizons Spacecraft captured the closed views of Pluto and 5 moons in 2015. The images were great showing an amazing world filled with nitrogen glacier, Ice Mountains, canyons, cliffs, and craters.  New way is created by The IAU for the mission team where the team has to suggest names for different features on the surface of Pluto and its moons.

Horizon mission will continue its journey and future map of Pluto and moons will have the suggested name, said Jim Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division in Washington.

Different name themes would be given for Pluto, and its moons in collaboration with IAU and the New Horizon Mission team. Pluto has 2 large moons named Charon and 4 smaller moons named Styx, Nix, Kerberos, and Hydra. 

Different themes will be used as some based on Roman god Pluto and the underworld. Some other themes will be based on exploration.

Some proposed Themes for Pluto are:

• Based on mythology the underworld gods, and goddesses, literature and folklore

• Underworld and underworld locales names

• Names of explorers and underworld heroes

• Engineers and scientists working on a mission to Pluto and Kuiper belt

• Early spacecrafts and space missions

• Historians who explored earth, sky and sea through different missions

Charon mission

• It will include exploration of fictional space as well as mythological space vessels, and voyagers, explorers and travelers

• Artists and authors contributing in space missions, and research, of Pluto and Kuiper belt

Pluto’s small moons will have themes like river gods for Styx, deities of night for Nix, dogs for Kerberos, and dragons and serpents for Hydra.

The naming campaign was arranged by NASA and the SETI Institute, of Mountain View, California.

Now the names are selected for the surface features of Pluto and its moons, and next step will involve their submission for approvals, said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator from Southwest Research Institute, Boulder, Colorado. 

