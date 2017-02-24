Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Will Regale Skygazers in South America on Sunday

On Saturday an amazing ring of fire solar eclipse will appear in southern Africa and South America. The seafarers around Atlantic would also be able to see the front view of the eclipse.

When moon passes from sun’s path hiding the sun, the eclipse happens and it will be visible in 100 kilometer band through Argentina, Chile, Zambia, Angola, and Congo. The annular solar eclipse happens when earth moon and sun become in one line, however the moon is far from earth to hide the sun making a fiery ring.

Initially, it would look like a part of sun is missing, but the part will get bigger, said Terry Moseley of the Irish Astronomical Association.Terry also said to people not to see the eclipse with naked eye.

While talking to AFP he said that 90 percent of sun will be covered in eclipse, and there will be a decrease in temperature and sun’s brightness that would be difficult to explain. Due to darkness, the animals and birds will go to their homes thinking its night time.

During eclipse, the moon will become in the middle of the sun making a beautiful and symmetrical ring of light around its edges before leaving. People would see a thick band on one side rather than other side, said Moseley.

The ring of fire will remain for just a minute; however moon will take 2hrs to travel across sun. The eclipse will start from southeast Pacific Ocean at sunrise, and will appear in the solid land at 1221 GMT in southern Chile, near Coyhaique, then after passing through Argentina it will become close toCamarones Bay on the eastern coast before leaving for South Atlantic.

Over the sea, the eclipse will remain for 44 seconds and only will be viewed from certain angle. Then it will appear in Angola around 1515 GMT, then before sunset it will move to Zambia and DR Congo. People could see the eclipse through an ordinary pinhole projector made by a piece of paper, according to ASSA, Astronomical Society of Southern Africa