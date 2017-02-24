Beyoncé Backs Out of Coachella On Doctor’s Advice

Beyoncé dominated the Grammy stage with a very symbolic performance celebrating motherhood and spirituality while being pregnant with two babies inside of her.

The whole world went crazy and her Grammy win made the whole event that much sweeter for Beyoncé as she delivered a wonderful acceptance speech.

Her performance lent her fans hope that she will perform at the Coachella despite her twins’ pregnancy. The artist was scheduled to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

She would have been the female artist to head the event after nine years since Bjork headlined the event in 2008. Beyoncé was scheduled to perform on April 15 and 22.

However, fans were disappointed to find out that Beyoncé had to back out of performing at the festival. Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the singer had to pull out "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months".

In a statement posted on the event's Facebook page, it was confirmed that she followed the advice and as such won't be headlining this year but she will return for 2018.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."" the message read.

The other performers at the event include Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23. Beyoncé’s replacement for the event is yet to be announced.