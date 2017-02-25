BMW Recalls 19000 i3 REx Cars due to Fuel Vapor Leak

BMW has just summoned a notice to recall a total of 19,130 i3 REx vehicles from all over the world. The recall has been made due to the potential threat of a fuel vapor leak.

The leak if not managed properly or if comes in contact with electric circuits in the car, can cause a fire hazard putting the passengers in danger. The models that have been affected due to this recall include 2014-2017.

The problem that was reported included the fact that the fuel tank line in the EV was routed near the ribbed wire which protects the battery and able sleeve. Extensive use of car can make the fuel line rub with cable which can cause it to wear and this can result in a possible vapor leak. The vapor leak can happen in the closed engine compartment that can cause fire in many cases.

There have been no incidents yet that reported any kind of injury or death due to any kind of fire caused by the leakage. The problem was found by a local dealer while he observed the line. Later on BMW monitored the vehicles it’s self and made the call for this recall.

The recall is supposed to start from April 3, according to CleanTechnica. The owners will be required to bring their i3 Rex to the respected dealer of BMW. Here the delivers will inspect the car and will fully inspect the fuel vent lines as well.

They will be bound to replace it if there will be any problem found in the fuel line. BMW is going to install a clip between fuel tank line vent and battery cable. This cable will keep these two separate and will also avoid any problem in future regarding leakage.